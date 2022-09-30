The Coterie Brings Moody Masterpieces To Life With TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE

For two weeks only, The Coterie will present the return special engagement of Tell-Tale Electric Poe, a unique theatrical event for families with ages 10 and older that features R.H. Wilhoit delivering two of Edgar Allan Poe's best-known works with musical underscoring by guitarist Rex Hobart.

Adapted and directed by Coterie producing artistic director, Jeff Church, Tell-Tale Electric Poe will be performed live on The Coterie's mainstage located in Crown Center, October 20-October 30, 2022.



In Tell-Tale Electric Poe, two moody masterpieces by Edgar Allan Poe are brought to life - and death - by one actor and one musician. Actor and Coterie teaching artist, R.H. Wilhoit, delivers Poe stories and poems with musical lines and retorts from a reactive electric guitar played live by composer and musician Rex Hobart. Presented on The Coterie's mainstage, Wilhoit will perform readings of The Premature Burial and the often requested The Tell-Tale Heart, as well as several Poe poems in a production that overflows with riffs, ghosts, poetry, and morbid prose floating in an atmospheric setting. Horrifying and humorous, the sublime creation blends old with new.



First appearing in 1844 in the Philadelphia Dollar Newspaper, Poe took advantage of concerns at the time in The Premature Burial. In The Coterie's reading, a speaker delivers something of an antique TED Talk about his mortal fear, when it appears to manifest right before our eyes. Then, in 1843's classic psychological thriller The Tell-Tale Heart, a man confronts himself and the audience with his desire to commit unspeakable acts simply because of an old man's watchful eye. As a profound and horrifying plunge into the paranoia of a man's mind, The Tell-Tale Heart is one of Poe's best known and most highly regarded stories.



"For the first time in some years, we're including The Tell-Tale Heart in our annual Electric Poe production. And because we're inside on The Coterie stage for this year's performances, we're able do a lot of special effects!" exclaimed Church. "Hollis Wilhoit and guitarist Rex Hobart will also perform Poe's onomatopeia poem, 'The Bells,' as well as his classic, The Premature Burial."



The Coterie's Tell-Tale Electric Poe will run approximately 50 minutes and will be best appreciated by families with ages 10 and older.



Tell-Tale Electric Poe is adapted and directed by Jeff Church. The cast features R.H. Wilhoit (as the actor) and Rex Hobart (as the musician). The artistic and production company includes Steve Emerson (production stage manager), Marc Wayne (technical director/master carpenter), David Kiehl (sound designer), Jarrett Bertoncin (lighting designer), and Georgianna Londré Buchanan (costume designer).



The Coterie will begin Tell-Tale Electric Poe on October 20 and run through October 30, 2022, in The Coterie Theatre, located on level one of the Crown Center Shops in Kansas City, MO. Press Night will be held on Friday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. The performance runs approximately 50 minutes with no intermission and will be appreciated by families with ages 10 and older. All tickets are on sale now by calling The Coterie's box office at 816.474.6552 or visiting www.thecoterie.org.