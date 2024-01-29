TRAIN To Perform At Starlight Theatre In July 2024

TRAIN To Perform At Starlight Theatre In July 2024

Today, TRAIN announces their 2024 co-headline North  America tour, including a stop at Starlight Theatre Wednesday, July 17, 2024. 

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827 or by visiting Click Here. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. 

TRAIN comes to Starlight as part of the headline Live Nation tour. Please note that Click Here is the only official ticket source for all shows at Starlight. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot  guarantee those tickets are legitimate. 

Train is an American pop rock band from San Francisco which was formed in 1993. Since  2021, the band consists of Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Hector  Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, guitar), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai  Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals). 

Arriving at the twilight of the post-grunge era, Train combine rootsy mainstream rock with  tried-and-true classic rock, an aesthetic epitomized by their breakthrough hit "Drops of  Jupiter." Taken from the 2001 LP of the same name, that international smash gave Train a  career, but the group turned into superstars in 2009 when the breezy, sextuple-platinum 

selling "Hey, Soul Sister" established the combo as adult contemporary superstars. In the  2010s, the band continued to find success both at home and abroad, issuing a string of  Top Ten AC hits ("Drive By," "Angel in Blue Jeans," "Play That Song"). Train's heart  remained firmly in mainstream pop, something they tacitly acknowledged with the  throwback title and vibes of AM Gold, their bright and cheerful 2022 album. 

2024 Capitol Federal Concert Series  

Each spring and summer, Starlight brings award-winning artists from a wide range  of genres to its stage. Below are the concerts announced to date. Additional concert  performances will be announced soon. For the most up-to-date concert information,  please sign up for our email list at Click Here.  

• June 7, 2024—Tom Segura / Show Time: 8:00 p.m. 

• June 9, 2024—Sarah McLachlan / Show Time: 7:30 p.m. 

• June 24, 2024—Pixies and Modest Mouse / Show Time: 6:30 p.m. • June 25, 2024—New Kids on the Block / Show Time: 7:00 p.m. 

• June 29, 2024—Parker McCollum / Show Time: 7:30 p.m. 

• July 16, 2024—Niall Horan / Show Time: 7:30 p.m. 

• July 17, 2024 – Train / Show Time: 7:00 p.m. 

• July 20, 2024 – KIDZ BOP LIVE / Show Time: 7:00 p.m. 

• July 21, 2024—Jason Mraz / Show Time: 7:00 p.m. 

• July 31, 2024— Melissa Ethridge and JEWEL / Show Time: 7:30 p.m. • August 3, 2024—Cody Jinks / Show Time: 7:00 p.m.  

• September 5, 2024—O.A.R. / Show Time: 7:00 p.m. 

Interested in season tickets to the 2024 Capitol Federal Concert Series? Contact  Jeff Miller, Concert Sponsorship & VIP Sales Manager, at jeff.miller@kcstarlight.com or by calling (816) 997-1124. VIP Concert Season Tickets include access to the best  seats, reserved parking, early entrance, and exclusive access to Starlight's VIP Club  on concert nights. 




