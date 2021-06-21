Starlight Returns To The Stage, Gives Back To The Community

Starlight's summer season opens with Godspell, a sensational and celebratory musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew.

To mark the first production of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series, Starlight is giving back to the community by recognizing the healthcare heroes that have supported Kansas City through the COVID-19 pandemic. To thank healthcare workers for their service and hard work during this difficult time, Starlight has donated 1,000 tickets to AdventHealth employees for Godspell, which will be presented at Starlight June 22-27.

Patrons coming to Starlight this summer will also notice that several exciting changes have occurred since the last Broadway season in 2019, including improvements to the venue's alignment with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Such ADA improvements include an increased number of ADA seating locations in all price levels, new easy-to-follow directional signage, raised seating in the outer Terrace sections, leveled walkways in key areas throughout the venue, a new accessible route and updated assistive listening devices. This project was city-managed and funded by an approximately $3.1 million investment from the City of Kansas City.

Starlight has also partnered with Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City, or Variety KC, to provide a range of accessibility services in the Starlight venue. These include ADA parking spaces identified by Variety KC signage in the A Lot and Zebra Lot. Communication boards have been installed at Starlight's Guest Information Kiosks. Also available at the kiosks are printed copies of communication boards and sign language boards, as well as improved sensory kits that patrons can check out for free on performance nights. These sensory kits have noise-canceling headsets, weighted blankets and fidget toys for patrons who need them. The Variety KC partnership has also included the installation of universal changing tables. Starlight continues to evaluate patrons' needs to ensure that all Starlight visitors have a positive and memorable experience.

Additionally, Starlight is partnering with the Theatre Community Fund of Kansas City (TCF) during Godspell, holding a TCF food drive on every Godspell performance night to benefit local creatives experiencing financial hardship. Audience members are encouraged to bring nonperishables and basic hygiene items to donate.

As arts and culture get back on their feet, Starlight is proud to be participating in the gradual return to the Kansas City we know and love. Since the beginning of the organization's history as a nonprofit, Starlight has partnered with other local nonprofits to offer 364 free tickets for each Broadway show to community members who may not otherwise be able to attend a performance, through Starlight's Community Tickets program. For more information about applying for the 2022 Community Tickets program, interested local organizations may contact communitytickets@kcstarlight.com.

Starlight is thrilled to welcome visitors back in person to watch live performances such as Godspell as part of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827, or online at kcstarlight.com.

Groups of 10 or more may save up to 25% on their purchase of group tickets. For more information about Starlight group ticket purchases, contact Starlight's Group Sales Coordinator, Toni Talley, at (816) 997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.