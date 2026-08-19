SPOTLIGHT: CHARLIE PARKER to Feature Bobby Watson at Folly Theater

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Kansas City Jazz Orchestra and Kansas City Jazz ALIVE have announced Spotlight: Charlie Parker – Saxophone Legends and Rising Stars, celebrating the legacy of Kansas City jazz icon Charlie Parker and the generations of saxophonists who have followed in his footsteps.

The event brings together established saxophone artists and rising musicians as part of an ongoing effort to honor Kansas City's jazz history while supporting the future of the art form.

About Kansas City Jazz Orchestra

Founded in 2003, the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra has grown from a two-concert series into one of the region's leading jazz organizations. Under Artistic Director Clint Ashlock, the orchestra presents its Signature Series at venues throughout the region while maintaining a focus on Kansas City's distinctive big band tradition.

KCJO features a roster of regional jazz musicians and performs in concert halls, clubs, educational settings and community events. Education is also central to the organization's work, with programs supporting mentorship, professional development and musical experimentation.

The organization's mission is to promote the culture of Kansas City through performance and education while ensuring the city's influential jazz tradition continues to thrive and evolve.

Learn more about the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra

About Kansas City Jazz ALIVE

Founded in 2013, Kansas City Jazz ALIVE is a nonprofit organization that works to promote and strengthen the Kansas City metropolitan area's jazz community. The organization supports and advocates for artists, students, educators, venues and jazz audiences throughout the region.

Learn more about Kansas City Jazz ALIVE and Spotlight: Charlie Parker

About the Folly Theater

The Folly Theater is a nonprofit performing arts venue located at 300 W. 12th St. in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Venue, parking and box-office information is available by calling 816-474-4444.

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