SOUND MANDALA to Return to Unicorn Theatre With Three New Immersive Audio Programs

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Sound Mandala, the immersive audio experience returns to the Unicorn Theatre's Jerome Stage June 10 through August 1, 2026, with three original programs that push the boundaries of what sound can do to a room and to the people inside it.

Sound Mandala's summer run coincides with Kansas City's moment on the world stage as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city and overlaps with the KC Fringe Festival, positioning it as a must-see cultural destination for international visitors and locals alike.

At the heart of the experience: a custom-built array of 100 independent loudspeakers surrounding audiences on all sides — above them, beside them, moving through them. Programs are complex mixes of recording done by our artists, using their original tracks.

"This is an experience that simply cannot be duplicated anywhere else," said creator and founder Tom Mardikes. "To experience it, you have to be there."

Tickets go on sale May 1 at www.soundmandala.org/experience.

THE 2026 PROGRAMS

Signal&Soul | June 10 – August 1

The flagship variety program, and Sound Mandala at its most kaleidoscopic. Roughly 50 minutes, 10 pieces, zero filler. Signal&Soul collides original music, theatrical performance, beatboxing, spoken word, and unexpected reinvention into a single, propulsive arc. Featured works include The Missionary by acclaimed KC artist Krizz Kaliko; an original composition by Austen Schober; a video game collage from Jacob Souders and Paul Vedros; a Chekhov vignette performed by Vanessa Severo; beatboxer Luke "Skippy" Harbur of musicbyskippy; MU by audio artist Rev. Dwight Frizzell; a new piece by Jon Robertson; and a Sound Mandala reimagining of the Beatles' "Tomorrow Never Knows" that has to be heard to be believed.

Indie Spotlight from Challenger Artists | June 20 – August 1

Five bands. Two songs each. Original multi-track recordings mixed into an immersive system that will change how you hear them. Challenger Artists has assembled a remarkable roster for this approximately 60-minute set conceived specifically for the Sound Mandala environment. Featuring: Mini Trees, the indie-alt pop project of LA-based songwriter Lexi Vega, whose 2025 headline tour sold out venues coast to coast; Brooklyn duo TOLEDO; Valley Boy, whose collaborators include Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, and Troye Sivan; Midwest four-piece Post Sex Nachos, whose track "SOS" climbed to the SiriusXM Alt Nation Top 6; and Chicago indie act Capital Soiree, featured on Spotify's Fresh Finds editorial playlists.

The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari | June 27 – August 1

One of cinema's most haunting masterpieces gets the sonic treatment it has always deserved. The 1920 German Expressionist landmark — widely credited with introducing the twist ending to film — returns with a brand-new live score by Kansas City composer Thomas Newby and psychedelic chamber pop innovators The Green Zoo. Approximately 62 minutes. Presented through all 100 loudspeakers. The line between screen and sensation dissolves completely.

TICKETS

All programs are $30 per person.

Tickets on sale May 1 at www.soundmandala.org/experience.

Performances run Tuesday through Sunday with multiple showtimes daily. The Unicorn Theatre is steps from the Westport stop on the KC Streetcar line.

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