HOLLY WEIRD FILM FESTIVAL to Take Underground Cinema on National Road Tour

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The other side of Hollywood is taking some films on the road. The 8th annual Holly Weird Film Festival celebrated it's recent season last month in North Hollywood. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

'It's important for original underground filmmakers to have a venue to share their work with the world', says the festival's founder, award-winning underground filmmaker Jack Truman. 'As a filmmaker, I know how hard it is for underground filmmakers to make their movie. It's important for them to share their art. I'm proud of the diversity in this year's lineup. Films are from around world. There is an audience out there that is hungry for true, original independent film that defies the norm. We're focused on the unique and innovative, and are thrilled to bring the other side of film to the entertainment capital of the world'.

Of the films that screened, many short films will play around the country. The World Premiere of this road tour begins Friday night July 10th in Joplin, Missouri at the Royale Cinema Lounge. The event is free and open to the public.

OFFICIAL SELECTIONS for HOLLY WEIRD on the Road:

Killer Grannies - Jack Truman (7 Minutes) (Missouri)

Damsel in Geekstress - Renaud Perra (11 Minutes) (France)

Zone 34 - Diego Galindo (9 Minutes) (California)

The Showstoppers - Payton Polak (3 Minutes) (Ohio)

Flow - Laila Blue (4 Minutes) (Canada)

Rowan & Alice Name the Dao - Zoe Rose Curzi (13 Minutes)

AI Jesus - Ashley Billington (15 Minutes) (Florida)

Susan's Serenity Spa - Veronica Valenti (7 Minutes)

Oh Dear, I Lost My Ear - Renee Christey Baldwin (3 Minutes) (Australia)

Faith in the Rain - Bryan Dahl (3 Minutes) (California)

Yas King - Tinamarie Ivey (17 Minutes) (Texas)

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