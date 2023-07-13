Review: DREAMGIRLS at New Theatre & Restaurant

The point of musical theater (for most people) is pure entertainment, and the New Theatre & Restaurant original production of 1981’s DREAMGIRLS hits the bullseye. DREAMGIRLS is directed by Jerry Jay Cranford and stars a comparatively large, twenty-one member cast backed by an eight-piece orchestra. Cranford has assembled a cast of Broadway belters and fine dancers to tell the tale of a Supremes-like black female singing trio around 1960 and in the decade to follow.

The show is flashy and impeccably costumed. The set, while relatively simple, is technically superior. LED screens are used across the background to simulate locations. Not much was spared when the producer was asked to fund this production. Choreography by Courtney German is frenetic, well drilled, and perfectly appropriate for this genre. The musical score is spectacular by Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen. Several numbers (including the title track) became number one hits outside the show.

Shon Ruffin as Effie White

in DREAMGIRLS

DREAMGIRLS recreates the rise of an African-American female singing group in the late 1950s and shows how they were manipulated and controlled by management. DREAMGIRLS’ libretto touches on many of the difficulties experienced by these performers, but does not allow for deep-dives into many of the social issues still haunting us today or too much in the way of character development.

Act I begins at an amateur performance contest backstage at New York’s famous Apollo Theater. The Apollo was then (as now) a special haven for Black performers. The winner of the contest wins a cash prize and valuable exposure.

Also backstage is a hanger’s on named Curtis Taylor, Jr. (Donovan Woods). Taylor, an automobile salesperson by trade, fancies himself a future theatrical manager and producer. He has a vision to break the color barrier into popular music and the hustle to make it happen. For Curtis Taylor, Jr., it is all about the bucks.

Taylor scouts for his first big act. He recognizes latent talent in the Dreamettes. He also understands that a Dreamettes win may allow them to slip out of his reach. Taylor rigs the contest so the Dreamettes lose. He suspects the young trio from Chicago is probably desperate for cash.

Darrington Clark as Jimmy Early

in DREAMGIRLS

Taylor has overheard something that may provide leverage. Successful R&B singer Jimmy “Thunder” Early (Darrington Clark) needs backup singers. Taylor negotiates a deal with Early’s management prior to even talking to the Dreamettes. The girls find themselves forced to accept Curtis Taylor as their new manager and (unhappily) accept the back-up singer job with Jimmy Early.

The Dreamette’s lead singer is Effie White (Shon Ruffin). Effie is a super talent, but short, stout, and a difficult personality. Taylor begins a romantic relationship with Effie to maintain control over her and the group. At the same time, he renames the group The Dreams. He plans to transition their style from Rhythm and Blues to a more mainstream commercial style acceptable to both white and black audiences.

Keyshana Cook (Deena), Amber Wright (Lorrel), & Jackie Price (Michelle)

as Deena Jones and the Dreamgirls

Remaining group members Deena Jones (Keshana Cook) and Lorrel Robinson (Amber Wright) grow increasingly frustrated with Effie as Taylor intends. They don’t know that Effie is pregnant with Taylor's child.

Taylor acquires the contract of Jimmy Early as an additional client. He too is remade in the mainstream style. He might just as well be a black Perry Como. Jimmy dislikes the change, but goes along for the pay and the bookings.

As time passes, Taylor secretly recruits a replacement singer for Effie and books a first engagement for them in Cleveland. Effie finds out by accident. She is devastated. She confronts Curtis. Deena will be the new lead singer. Effie demonstrates her angst with a seat shaking performance of “I Am Telling You.”

Donovan Woods as Curtis

and Shon Ruffin as Effie

in DREAMGIRLS



More years pass. Effie attempts an individual R&B comeback. She is a single Mom with a seven-year-old and remains a difficult personality. Effie sings a powerful “I Have Changed.” After a couple of false starts, a record executive is impressed.

The Dreams are now mainstream superstars. Now known as “Deena Jones and the Dreams,” they have outgrown Curtis Taylor. True to form, Curtis Taylor marries Deena to maintain control over her. But Deena has become a legitimate star on her own.

The other girls are growing personally too. Lorrel demands that Jimmy Early (her long-term boyfriend) divorce his wife and marry her. Deena has tired of singing for mainstream audiences. She wants to move on and become an actor. Curtis refuses to allow Deena her dream.

Meanwhile, Effie’s R&B journey has advanced. Effie’s hit song “One Night Only” climbs the sales charts. Curtis deliberately torpedoes Effie and has the Dreams record the identical song in the mainstream genre. Curtis' ugly actions are discovered by Deena. She leaves him and follows her heart.

The Dreams conclude its partnership with one final Las Vegas showcase. This time Effie is included. Conflicts are resolved.

DREAMGIRLS first appeared during a time of musical theater styles evolution. The style first developed by teams like Rogers and Hammerstein was changing to something closer to a sung-through style closer to opera. DREAMGIRLS (the musical) was caught in a netherworld between the two styles.

Some scenes are performed like a traditional musical. Other scenes are completely sung-through complete with recitatives. Actors sing in opera style to the audience when they should be relating to each other. Some actors do not differentiate between their on-stage (performance) singing styles and their off-stage action advancing styles. This can be confusing.

The audience enjoys itself, but reacts as if confused at times. They can sometimes be unsure when to applaud.

Actors Shon Ruffin and Keshana Cook are exceptional. Darrington Clark as Jimmy is memorable. Excellent singers exist throughout the entire cast.

Musical Director is Daniel Doss. Georgianna Londre deserves recognition for outstanding costuming. Nathan Scheuer is responsible for lighting and for the incredible LED projections. . Technical aspects and sound design are always top-notch.

New Theatre & Restaurant Photos by Nick Savage and Bryan Paglione.