Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Brings the Heart of Neil Diamond to Life at KC's Starlight Theatre

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Jukebox musicals often rely upon the familiarity of beloved songs to carry audiences through an evening of nostalgia. The finest examples, however, recognize that memorable music is only half the story. They invite audiences to discover the experiences, relationships, triumphs, and heartbreaks that inspired those songs in the first place.

THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE succeeds because it understands that distinction.

Rather than presenting a chronological concert built around one of America’s most celebrated catalogs, the production uses Neil Diamond’s music as a lens through which to explore memory, identity, artistic ambition, and the emotional cost of extraordinary success. Framed through conversations between Diamond and his therapist, the musical unfolds less like a conventional biography and more like an introspective journey through the defining moments of an artist’s life.

The result is a production that feels equally at home inside an intimate dramatic play and a sold-out arena concert.

Perhaps the production’s greatest accomplishment extends beyond the story itself.

Kansas City’s engagement at Starlight Theatre marks the first time A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has been presented in an outdoor amphitheater setting. Such a transition presents unique artistic and technical challenges. Broadway productions are typically designed for enclosed theaters where acoustics, lighting, scenery, and intimacy can be carefully controlled. Performing beneath the open sky demands an entirely different approach.

Yet the production rises to that challenge with remarkable confidence.

Rather than feeling diminished by Starlight’s immense stage, the creative team embraces its scale, allowing Neil Diamond’s arena-sized catalogue to flourish while preserving the deeply personal moments that define the musical’s emotional core. By evening’s end, it becomes clear that this production was not merely capable of filling Starlight Theatre—it seemed destined for it.

Nick Fradiani: Capturing the Energy of an Icon

Leading the production is Nick Fradiani as the younger Neil Diamond, delivering a performance that is both vocally thrilling and dramatically compelling.

Fradiani wisely resists turning his portrayal into a simple impersonation. Instead, he studies the qualities that made Neil Diamond one of popular music’s most recognizable voices. His phrasing, vocal placement, rhythmic precision, and unmistakable tonal resonance consistently evoke Diamond’s Signature Sound while allowing Fradiani’s own artistry to remain present throughout the performance.

It is an exceptionally difficult balance to achieve.

Winning American Idol undoubtedly established Fradiani as a gifted vocalist, but A BEAUTIFUL NOISE demonstrates the breadth of his theatrical abilities as well. Carrying a production of this magnitude requires more than vocal endurance. It demands charisma, emotional accessibility, dramatic consistency, and the ability to sustain momentum across more than two hours of storytelling.

Fradiani accomplishes each with remarkable ease.

Whether performing beloved classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” or quieter moments of introspection, Fradiani consistently reminds audiences why Neil Diamond’s music has remained deeply woven into the fabric of American culture for generations.

Robert Westenberg and Lisa Renée Pitts: The Emotional Architecture of the Musical



While Fradiani provides the production’s undeniable energy, its emotional foundation rests upon the performances of Robert Westenberg and Lisa Renée Pitts.

Westenberg’s portrayal of the older Neil Diamond avoids sentimentality in favor of profound honesty. Rather than depicting an aging superstar reflecting nostalgically upon his accomplishments, Westenberg presents a man confronting the complicated realities that accompany extraordinary success.

His Neil Diamond carries decades of triumph alongside equally profound loneliness, grief, artistic pressure, and emotional fatigue.

Westenberg’s performance possesses extraordinary vocal refinement, but perhaps even more impressive is his ability to communicate vulnerability through silence. Some of the musical’s most powerful moments occur not during its celebrated songs, but within the quiet conversations between Diamond and his therapist.

Lisa Renée Pitts delivers one of the evening’s most understated yet essential performances as the Doctor.

Pitts understands that her role extends well beyond traditional exposition. She becomes the audience’s guide through Diamond’s memories, patiently uncovering the emotional truths hidden beneath decades of public performance.

Through remarkable restraint, Pitts reveals how individuals living lives of immense fame often experience extraordinary isolation. She gently demonstrates that songs audiences have long embraced as celebratory anthems frequently originated from deeply personal experiences of loss, uncertainty, disappointment, and hope.

Her performance grounds the entire production.

Together, Westenberg and Pitts create the dramatic heartbeat that elevates A Beautiful Noise beyond a conventional jukebox musical into something considerably more reflective and emotionally resonant.

Amber Ardolino: Strength Behind the Superstar

Amber Ardolino delivers an exceptional performance as Marcia Murphey, Neil Diamond’s wife during one of the most significant periods of his career.

Ardolino possesses the rare ability to command attention equally through movement and song.

Her dancing is dynamic, technically polished, and effortlessly expressive, while her vocal performance demonstrates equal strength and clarity. Throughout the production, she consistently matches the energy surrounding her while simultaneously providing emotional stability within Diamond’s increasingly complicated personal life.

Rather than allowing Marcia to exist merely as a supporting figure within Neil Diamond’s biography, Ardolino creates a fully realized character whose presence significantly enriches the narrative.

The Ensemble: The Living Spirit of Neil Diamond’s Journey

One of the production’s greatest achievements lies within its remarkable ensemble.

Far too often, ensemble performers receive little recognition beyond brief acknowledgments despite carrying much of a musical’s dramatic momentum.

That is certainly not the case here.

Throughout the evening, the ensemble transforms seamlessly into concert audiences, recording executives, studio musicians, family members, television personalities, and countless other figures populating Neil Diamond’s life.

More importantly, they become something almost symbolic.

Their constant movement, vocal support, and choreographic presence create the sensation that Diamond’s memories are unfolding around him in real time.

At several points, this reviewer was reminded of the Muses from Disney’s Hercules. Not because the productions resemble one another stylistically, but because the ensemble serves a similar dramatic function—appearing whenever needed to propel the narrative forward, reinforce emotional transitions, and continually breathe life into the story.

Their presence ensures that the production never loses its pulse.

Direction and Choreography: Finding Balance Between Concert and Biography

Director Michael Mayer, one of Broadway’s most accomplished directors, demonstrates remarkable confidence throughout the production.

What distinguishes Mayer’s work is his refusal to allow spectacle to overshadow sincerity.

Despite the enormous catalogue of instantly recognizable songs, the production never becomes an extended concert. Mayer continually returns audiences to the emotional truth behind each musical number, reminding us that every lyric originated from lived experience.

Transitions between therapy sessions, recording studios, intimate family moments, and arena performances occur with impressive fluidity.

The result feels remarkably cohesive despite spanning decades of Diamond’s extraordinary career.

Equally deserving of recognition is choreographer Steven Hoggett, whose work provides the production with constant kinetic energy.

Given the emotional weight of many scenes, lesser productions might risk losing momentum.

Hoggett refuses to allow that to happen.

His choreography provides breath between moments of introspection while simultaneously maintaining the excitement expected from a Neil Diamond musical. Every movement feels motivated, purposeful, and dramatically connected to the story rather than existing merely for visual spectacle.

The production’s pulse remains alive from beginning to end because of his work.

Design and Technical Execution: Broadway Scale Beneath the Stars

The production’s visual presentation demonstrates exceptional craftsmanship throughout.

David Rockwell’s scenic design finds remarkable balance between simplicity and grandeur.

The therapist’s office serves as the narrative anchor while seamlessly transforming into recording studios, concert venues, rehearsal spaces, and significant locations throughout Diamond’s life.

The design never feels cluttered despite representing decades of history.

Instead, Rockwell creates an environment that feels simultaneously intimate and expansive, preserving the personal nature of Diamond’s reflections while accommodating the scale expected of one of popular music’s greatest performers.

Emilio Sosa’s costume design deserves particular recognition.

Every costume carefully reflects the changing eras of Diamond’s career, but none are more striking than the brilliantly embellished performance suits that became synonymous with Neil Diamond’s legendary concerts.

The shimmering jackets and sparkling stage attire immediately transport audiences into the height of Diamond’s international superstardom while preserving complete authenticity.

Kevin Adams’ lighting design transforms Starlight Theatre into an arena worthy of Diamond’s legendary performances.

Jessica Paz’s sound design proves equally exceptional, an especially noteworthy accomplishment within an outdoor venue where maintaining vocal clarity presents unique challenges. Every lyric remains remarkably intelligible while preserving the warmth and natural character of each performer’s voice.

Together, the technical departments successfully demonstrate that Broadway-caliber artistry can flourish beneath an open Kansas City sky.

Final Thoughts



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is ultimately less about celebrity than it is about humanity.

It reminds audiences that behind platinum records, sold-out arenas, Grammy Awards, and international acclaim stood an artist continually searching for meaning, connection, and peace.

Through exceptional performances led by Nick Fradiani, Robert Westenberg, Amber Ardolino, and Lisa Renée Pitts, combined with Michael Mayer’s assured direction and an outstanding creative team, the production succeeds not merely as a celebration of Neil Diamond’s extraordinary catalogue, but as a thoughtful meditation on the life that inspired it.

Perhaps most impressively, the production’s first appearance in an outdoor amphitheater setting never feels like an experiment. Instead, it reveals just how adaptable—and how powerful—this musical truly is. Starlight Theatre’s expansive stage becomes an ideal home for a story built upon songs that were always meant to reach the back row.

Whether audiences arrive as lifelong Neil Diamond fans or simply lovers of exceptional musical theatre, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE offers something far greater than nostalgia. It delivers a compelling portrait of an artist whose music became part of America’s collective soundtrack, while reminding us that behind every timeless song lies an equally unforgettable human story.





A Beautiful Noise: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL will make its Kansas City premiere at Starlight Theatre July 7 - 12. American Idol winner Nick Fradiani leads the cast as part of a multi-year North American Tour. Tickets start at under $19 each and are available online, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.