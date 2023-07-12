ROCK OF AGES Opens In KC Next Week

Enter The Bourbon Room and join in on this journey back to the 80's with this smash hit musical that has taken every major city by storm, ROCK OF AGES, when it lands in KC on July 21st.

Featuring a live rock band of some of the best musicians in the Region and a stellar cast of powerhouse voices, including Patrick Lewallen, who will be reprising the role he played in the National Tour of ROCK OF AGES, Jeff Smith making his return to Kansas City as Stacee Jaxx and Bree Harvey coming in from Las Vegas to play Justice Charlier, along with many more KC favorites guest starring.

Produced by Padgett Productions and playing in Kansas City for 11 performances only, July 21st through August 6th, at The Warwick Theatre (3927 Main Street, KCMO)

Tickets are available at Click Here and is expected to sell out. Advanced online ticket purchase is required.

This musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day – and the music. ROCK OF AGES electric score features all your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads from bands and artists like JOURNEY, POISON, DEF LEPPARD, REO SPEEDWAGON, TWISTED SISTER, Pat Benatar and MORE! So put on your best 80's look and JOIN THE PARTY! (Costumes are always encouraged, but never required)

The cast includes Patrick Lewallen as Lonny Barnett, Alec Bridges as Drew, Lacy Goettling as Sherrie Christian, Jeff Smith as Stacee Jaxx, Grant Golson as Dennis Dupree, Bree Harvey as Justice Charlier, Cori Anne Weber as Hilda, Matthew Allen as Franz Klinemann, Heather Lewallen as Regina, Chad Burris as Mayor/Joey Primo/Others, Jacque Davidson as Ja'Keith Gill & Others, as well as featured roles coming out of the Ensemble that includes Chelsea Anglemyer, Emily Coffin, Dennis Crowl, McCandlys Harrison, Kayla Knoll, Natalee Merola, Erin Robertson, Liz Sambol, Jill Smith, Mia Valentine and T.J. Warren.

The creative team includes Nick Padgett and Matthew Allen as Co-Directors, Matthew Allen as Choreographer, Tim Braselton as Music Director, Jill Smith as Company Manager, Felix Price as Stage Manager, Production Design by Nick Padgett, Lighting Design by Rachael Honnold, Costume Design by Francie Kapono-Kuzila, Sound Design by Mark Johnson and Jeffrey Bostwick as Sound Board Op.

Band members include Tim Braselton on Keys, Morgan Rogers on Drums, Benjamin Hart and Grant Klinksick on Electric Guitar and Jarrett Wacker on Bass.