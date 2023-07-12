ROCK OF AGES Opens In KC Next Week

Performances run July 21st through August 6th, at The Warwick Theatre.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre Photo 1 Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

ROCK OF AGES Opens In KC Next Week

ROCK OF AGES Opens In KC Next Week

Enter The Bourbon Room and join in on this journey back to the 80's with this smash hit musical that has taken every major city by storm, ROCK OF AGES, when it lands in KC on July 21st.

Featuring a live rock band of some of the best musicians in the Region and a stellar cast of powerhouse voices, including Patrick Lewallen, who will be reprising the role he played in the National Tour of ROCK OF AGES, Jeff Smith making his return to Kansas City as Stacee Jaxx and Bree Harvey coming in from Las Vegas to play Justice Charlier, along with many more KC favorites guest starring.

Produced by Padgett Productions and playing in Kansas City for 11 performances only, July 21st through August 6th, at The Warwick Theatre (3927 Main Street, KCMO)

Tickets are available at Click Here and is expected to sell out. Advanced online ticket purchase is required.

This musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day – and the music. ROCK OF AGES electric score features all your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads from bands and artists like JOURNEY, POISON, DEF LEPPARD, REO SPEEDWAGON, TWISTED SISTER, Pat Benatar and MORE! So put on your best 80's look and JOIN THE PARTY! (Costumes are always encouraged, but never required)

The cast includes Patrick Lewallen as Lonny Barnett, Alec Bridges as Drew, Lacy Goettling as Sherrie Christian, Jeff Smith as Stacee Jaxx, Grant Golson as Dennis Dupree, Bree Harvey as Justice Charlier, Cori Anne Weber as Hilda, Matthew Allen as Franz Klinemann, Heather Lewallen as Regina, Chad Burris as Mayor/Joey Primo/Others, Jacque Davidson as Ja'Keith Gill & Others, as well as featured roles coming out of the Ensemble that includes Chelsea Anglemyer, Emily Coffin, Dennis Crowl, McCandlys Harrison, Kayla Knoll, Natalee Merola, Erin Robertson, Liz Sambol, Jill Smith, Mia Valentine and T.J. Warren.

The creative team includes Nick Padgett and Matthew Allen as Co-Directors, Matthew Allen as Choreographer, Tim Braselton as Music Director, Jill Smith as Company Manager, Felix Price as Stage Manager, Production Design by Nick Padgett, Lighting Design by Rachael Honnold, Costume Design by Francie Kapono-Kuzila, Sound Design by Mark Johnson and Jeffrey Bostwick as Sound Board Op.

Band members include Tim Braselton on Keys, Morgan Rogers on Drums, Benjamin Hart and Grant Klinksick on Electric Guitar and Jarrett Wacker on Bass.




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Review: DREAMGIRLS at New Theatre & Restaurant Photo
Review: DREAMGIRLS at New Theatre & Restaurant

The point of musical theater (for most people) is pure entertainment, and the New Theatre & Restaurant original production of 1981’s DREAMGIRLS hits the bullseye. DREAMGIRLS is directed by Jerry Jay Cranford and stars a comparatively large, twenty-one member cast backed by an eight-piece orchestra.  Cranford has assembled a cast of Broadway belters and fine dancers to tell the tale of a Supremes-like black female singing trio around 1960 and in the decade to follow.   The show is flashy and impeccably costumed.  The set, while relatively simple, is technically superior. LED screens are used across the background to simulate locations.  Not much was spared when the producer was asked to fund this production.  Choreography by Courtney German is frenetic, well drilled, and perfectly appropriate for this genre.  The musical score is spectacular by Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen.   Several numbers (including the title track) became number one hits outside the show.

2
ROCK OF AGES Opens In KC Next Week Photo
ROCK OF AGES Opens In KC Next Week

Enter The Bourbon Room and join in on this journey back to the 80's with this smash hit musical that has taken every major city by storm, ROCK OF AGES, when it lands in KC on July 21st.

3
1776 Comes to Kansas City at Starlight Theatre This Month Photo
1776 Comes to Kansas City at Starlight Theatre This Month

Prepare to party like it’s 1776 with a witty retelling of our founding fathers' stories and how our great nation came to be! This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theatre.

4
Theatre In The Park to Hold Christmas in July with IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo
Theatre In The Park to Hold Christmas in July with IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' will play Theatre in the Park on Friday, July 14 in Shawnee Mission Park. 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' continues through the weekend on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with four additional performances Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Just Off Broadway Theatre (5/02-5/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre (7/01-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Session
Just Off Broadway Theatre (2/08-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amen Corner
Just Off Broadway Theatre (11/30-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Footloose"
Theatre in the Park (7/28-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KC Fringe Festival
KC Fringe Festival (7/14-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You