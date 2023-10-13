Parker McCollum To Perform At Starlight Theatre, June 29

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Today, Parker McCollum announced his Burn It Down Tour, including a stop at  Starlight Theatre Saturday, June 29, 2024. Special guest Corey Kent will join at Starlight. 

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by  calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827 or by visiting Click Here. The show  will begin at 7:30 p.m. 

Parker McCollum comes to Starlight as part of the 2024 Capital Federal Concert Series. Please note  that Click Here is the only official ticket source for all shows at Starlight. If you purchase tickets  from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.  

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released “Never Enough,” a statement  album that cements his status as one of country music’s undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA  Nashville. McCollum has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM,  CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of  next-level superstardom.” MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and  Apple also included him as one of their all-genre “Up Next Artists” Class of 2021. A dedicated road  warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out  venues across the country. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT  Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the  56th CMA Awards. 

Each spring and summer, Starlight brings award-winning artists from a wide range of genres  to its stage. Below are the concerts announced to date. Additional concert performances will  be announced soon. For the most up-to-date concert information, sign up for our email list at  Click Here.  

• June 29, 2024—Parker McCollum / Show Time: 7:30 p.m. 

• July 16, 2024—Niall Horan / Show Time: 7:30 p.m. 

Interested in season tickets to the 2024 Capitol Federal Concert Series? Contact Jeff Miller, Concert  Sponsorship & VIP Sales Manager, at jeff.miller@kcstarlight.com or by calling (816) 997-1124. VIP  Concert Season Tickets include access to the best seats, reserved parking, early entrance, and  exclusive access to Starlight’s VIP Club on concert nights.  

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and  oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences  to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoors shows  in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes,  scholarships, and Starlight’s Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award  programs in the nation. 

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight’s historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest  outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, club area for dining,  concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit Click Here




