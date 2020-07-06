MTH Theater at Crown Center Reinvents Summer Program to be Distributed Virtually

MTH Theater at Crown Center has made the bold decision to re-invent its entire summer camp program to be distributed virtually. Wanting to make sure its summer curriculum was designed specifically for this moment, programming has been re-invented specifically for digital engagement.

MTH has seized this opportunity to innovate new things that could not be done in-person: virtual photography, animation, and multi-media final performances viewable by relatives all over the world. Additionally, several camps have received surprise guest visits, including interactive time with Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi, Broadway star Tally Sessions, as well as several of the finest theatrical designers KC has to offer.

In the virtual environment, these summer camps are not limited to Kansas City area kids - students can live anywhere in the world. In fact, MTH has received enrollments from 13 different states: Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Maryland, Florida, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, Ohio, North Dakota, Tennessee, Maine, and New York, with more registrations coming in every day.

"This is an aspect of our virtual program that we didn't anticipate, but has been such a rewarding experience," said Jessalyn Kincaid, MTH's new Virtual Education Coordinator. "Our campers are not only connecting with other kiddos with similar interests, but they're making friends across the country. We've also had cousins who live apart attending summer camps together virtually. It's such unique platform. I can't think of another way our students could be making these special connections."

A few days before each camp starts, a carefully curated care package is delivered to each student's doorstep. These packages include camp t-shirts, any materials campers may need, and, a few surprises, too. Besides fun musical performances, most camps are making things from items found in their camp care package. "We're building scenic models, Olaf masks, and prop pies, to name a few," Kincaid said. "In our Avengers camp, students created their own Super Hero characters and then designed and built their own capes, masks and shields. From inception to reality, they are really bound only by their creativity."

MTH Virtual Summer Camps continue through August 7 and include camps THIS IS ME; THIS IS ME, JR.; ALL THAT JAZZ, POTTER MANIA, TROLL STORY, and INTO THE UNKNOWN.

More information can be found at MTHKC.com/summer-camps-2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You