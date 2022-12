Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Unicorn Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Melissa T Ford - MADAGASCAR A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre 25%

Mandy Dulny - ZOMBIE PROM - Theatre In The Park 21%

Valerie Martin - THE SPARKLETONES - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 13%

Guy Gardner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 10%

Liz & Hannah Ernst - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 10%

Christopher Barksdale - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 8%

Amber Cordell - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Jewell Theatre Company 4%

Chris McCoy - HELLO DOLLY - Theatre Lawrence 4%

Nick Perry - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

Carlye Stome - DESCENDANTS - First Act Theatre Arts 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Melissa T Ford - MATILDA - Great Plains Theatre 29%

Trevor Downey - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 28%

Melissa T Ford - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 22%

Brandon McShaffrey - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 9%

Caroline Dahm - SONG & DANCE - Musical Theater Heritage 5%

Melissa T Ford - ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Brance Cornelius - 'TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Fields & Rachel Cherra - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Right 13%

Sharon Sheldon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts 11%

Becky Dibben - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENUTRE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 11%

Libby Bradley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City 10%

Arwen White - ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 8%

Scotty Wiggins - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre in the Park 7%

Anna Kemph/Isabelle Porter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 6%

Becky Dibben - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 5%

Buffey Hauptmann - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Summit Theatre Group 5%

Arwen White - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The White Theatre 4%

Patricia Berning - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 4%

Patricia Berning - THE SPARKLETONES - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 3%

Ebony Fondren - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Reprtory Theatre 3%

Scotty Wiggins - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - William Jewell Theatre Company 3%

Chelli Tillman - SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre 3%

Scotty Wiggins - THE LEARNED LADIES - William Jewell Theatre Company 2%

Patricia Berning - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Libby Bradley - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 20%

Becky Dibben - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 18%

Francie Kapono-Kuzila - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 11%

Blaine Shepard - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 9%

Becky Dibben - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Karla Fennick - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 7%

Jack Smith - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Becky Dibben - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Kerri Packard - TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Becky Dibben - ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Francie Kapono-Kuzila - CLUE - Padgett Productions 3%

Jack Smith - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Denise Warner - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Justin Cooley / Luke Knopke - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Right 18%

Ellie Goldberg - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts 15%

Valerie Martin - A NEW BRAIN - Olathe Civic Theatre 8%

Kacy Christensen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 8%

Cary Danielson Pandzik - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City 6%

Matthew Allen - FOOTLOOSE - Music Theatre Kansas City 6%

Guy Gardner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 6%

Emily Vargo - ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 6%

Brad Rackers - SWEENEY TODD - Summit Theatre Group 6%

Damron Armstrong - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 5%

Christopher McCoy - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Jewell Theatre company 4%

Barb Nichols - THE SPARKELTONES - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 3%

Tim Bair - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 3%

Jason Coats - FIRST DATE - The Barn Players 2%

Dr. Chris McCoy - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Jewell Theatre Company 2%

Eric Magnus - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Barn Players 2%

Barb Nichols - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Johnson County theatre in the Park 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Mitchell Aiello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 17%

Julie Danielson, Weston Thomas - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 16%

Nick Padgett - SWEENEY TODD - Warwick Theatre 14%

Heidi Van - MOTHER FREAKIN HOOD - fishtank 13%

Weston Thomas - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 10%

Todd Davison - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Mitchell Aiello - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 6%

Melissa T Ford - ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Karen Paisley - OLIVER! - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

Brandon McShaffrey - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 4%

Nick Padgett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Padgett Productions 4%

Brance Cornelius - TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Tim Bair - SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre 30%

Chris McCoy - LEARNED LADIES - Jewell Theatre Company 24%

Dave Martin - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Olathe Civic Theatre 24%

Sarah Crawford - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - The White Theatre 21%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Billy Eric Robinson - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 20%

Damron Armstrong - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Black Rep of KC 17%

Jeff Church - THE INHERITANCE - The Unicorn 11%

Katie Gilchrist - COLLECTIVE RAGE - Fishtank Theatre 8%

Peter Reynolds - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Peter Reynolds - RIPCORD - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Karen Paisley - THE LAST WIFE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 6%

Ian Crawford - THE INHERITANCE PART II - Unicorn Theatre 5%

Jason Coats - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 5%

Amanda Kibler - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 4%

Dennis Hennessy - THE PRICE - Kansas City Actor's Theatre 4%

Kevin King - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 3%

Bradley Meyer - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 2%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts 22%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 9%

ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 9%

MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 8%

WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 8%

A NEW BRAIN - OCTA 7%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - William Jewell Theatre Company 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The White Theatre 6%

ROCKY HORROR - Summit Theatre Group 6%

MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 5%

SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre 4%

CAMP ROCK - Stage Right 3%

FIRST DATE - The Barn Players 3%

PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Barn Players 2%

HELLO DOLLY - Theatre Lawrence 1%

LEARNED LADIES - Jewell Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 16%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 10%

FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 8%

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Black Rep of KC 6%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 4%

MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD - The Blackbox KC 3%

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 3%

OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - KC Rep 3%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 3%

CLUE - Padgett Productions 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Warwick Theatre 2%

THE PRICE - Kansas City Actor's Theatre 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 2%

PASS OVER - Black Rep of KC 2%

A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS - MTH Theatre 1%

FLYIN' WEST - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Fishtank Theatre 1%

'TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Dulny - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts 23%

Mitchell Aiello - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 12%

Zoe Spangler - LEARNED LADIES - Jewell Theatre Company 11%

Justin Dudzik - MATILDA - The White Theatre at the J 9%

Zach Dulny - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts 9%

Mitchell Aiello - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 7%

Jason Chandley - ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 6%

Zach Dulny - FIRST DATE - The Barn Players 6%

Justin Dudzik - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 5%

Justin Dudzik - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 5%

Justin Dudzik - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre 3%

Jayson Chandley - ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 3%

Austin VanWinkle - JANE EYRE - UMKC 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Zan de Spelder - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 28%

Kent Buess - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 15%

Mitchell Aiello - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 11%

Kent Buess - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 10%

Austin VanWinkle - DANCE NATION - Unicorn Theatre 8%

Dominic DiSalvio - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Dominic DiSalvio - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Kent Buess - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Kent Buess - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Austin VanWinkle - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 4%

Dominic DiSalvio - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%

Dean Packard - TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Marsha Canady - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 17%

Pam Watson - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 13%

Kimberly Camacho - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 11%

Ashley Jones - ZOMBIE PROM - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 11%

Julie Danielson - SHREK - Music Theatre Kansas City 10%

Kevin Bogan - A NEW BRAIN - Olathe Civic Theater 7%

Marsha Canady - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 7%

Ethan Badders - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 7%

James Levy - THE FULL MONTY - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%

Langston Hemenway - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - William Jewell Theatre Company 6%

Julie Danielson - BARNUM - Music Theatre Kansas City 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Tim Braselton - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 27%

Julie Danielson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 20%

Donna Rendely Peeler - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 15%

Alicia Santee - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 10%

Julie Danielson - MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD - The Blackbox KC 10%

Justin Cowan - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Justin Cowan - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Donna Rendely Peeler - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Susie Jolink - ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Steven Zumbrun - TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts 20%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 10%

SHREK - Music Theatre Kansas City 10%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 8%

ZOMBIE PROM - Theatre In The Park 7%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Jewel Theatre Company 6%

MEMPHIS - The White Theatre/The Black Rep 5%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Theatre in the Park 5%

A NEW BRAIN - Olathe Civic Theatre 5%

FOOTLOOSE - Music Theatre Kansas City 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Warwick Theater 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The White Theatre at the J KC 4%

FIRST DATE - The Barn Players 4%

THE SPARKLETONES - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 4%

PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Barn Players 2%

HELLO DOLLY - Theatre Lawrence 1%

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 1%

THE FULL MONTY - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

FREAKY FRIDAY - New Theatre & Restaurant 16%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 12%

MEMPHIS - Black Rep KC/ The White Theatre at the J KC 12%

SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 12%

FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 9%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD - The Blackbox KC 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 3%

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Padgett Productions 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 3%

OLIVER! - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 2%

TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE SPARKLETONES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 33%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 32%

SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre at the J KC 17%

THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - The White Theatre 11%

ROAR - The Culture House 6%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD - The Blackbox KC 44%

GABBY FOR GOD - Arts Asylum 19%

SPILLED MILK - Fishtank Theatre 13%

TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 11%

BOXED - KC Public Theatre 7%

MERRYMAKING - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Toby Rodriquez - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts 13%

Patrick Sheeley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City 9%

Sam Illum - LES MISERABLES - First Act Theatre Arts 7%

Scarlett Randolph - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 6%

Scott Kruse - SWEENEY TODD - Summit Theatre Group 6%

Jacobi Robinson - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 5%

Zach Greer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 5%

Robert Hingula - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

Isabel Mayer - ZOMBIE PROM - Theatre In the park 4%

Ashton Botts - FIRST DATE - The Barn Players 3%

Austin Skibbie - A NEW BRAIN - OCTA 3%

Elizabeth Phillips - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 3%

Brooke Jenkins - BEAUTY & THE BEAST JR. - Stageright Performing Arts 3%

Faith Harris - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Jewel Theatre Company 2%

Maren Meneley - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 2%

Valerie Chamberlain - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 2%

Maggie Bunch - ALL SHOOK UP - StageRight Performing Arts 2%

Talon Penry - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 2%

Kamryn Henderson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City 2%

Alyson Golladay - A NEW BRAIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 1%

Tyler Rowe - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 1%

Weston Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 1%

Margo Mikkelson - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Barn Players 1%

Miranda Brand - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Barn Players 1%

Lizzie Cure - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Kamryn Henderson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 11%

Teri Adams - MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD - The Blackbox KC 11%

Patrick Lewallen (Sweeney) Todd - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 9%

Maddie Allen - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 9%

Cori Anne Weber - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 6%

Shanna Jones - FREAKY FRIDAY - New theatre and restaurant 6%

Mike Ott - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 5%

Michael Perrie, Jr. - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 4%

Soraiah Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Bear Manescalchi - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Mitchell Aiello - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Joshua Steckelberg - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Patrick Lewallen - CAMELOT - Musical Theatre Heritage 3%

Tim Falk - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Sandia Ahlers - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Karen Blackmon - OLIVER! - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 3%

Carson Zoch - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

McKenzie Custin - FREAKY FRIDAY - New Theatre & Restaurant 2%

Kylah Amos & Claire Cormack - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Nick Padgett (Frank-N-Furter) - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 2%

Nick Padgett (Seymour) - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Padgett Productions 1%

Josjua Steckelberg - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Clayton Sallee - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Bobby Guenther - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Andy Harvey - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Vicky DeLaughder - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 15%

Dave Martin - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Olathe Civic Theatre 12%

Kevin Fewell - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre 12%

Richard Burt - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Olathe Civic Theatre 12%

Fran Opheim - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - 2022 11%

Isabel Warden - THE LEARNÉD LADIES - Jewell Theatre Company 10%

Paige Wright - THE LEARNED LADIES - William Jewell Theatre Company 8%

Marquis Williams - THE LEARNED LADIES - Jewel Theatre Company 6%

Michael Juncker - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - OCTA 4%

Paige Wright - LEARNED LADIES - Jewel Theatre Company 4%

Michael Juncker - THE FOREIGNER - Bell Road Barn Players 2%

Emma Mayfield - THE LEARNED LADIES - William Jewell Theatre Company 2%

Andrew Ivy - THE LEARNED LADIES - William Jewell Theatre Company 1%

Caroline Perkins - THE LEARNED LADIES - Jewel Theatre Company 1%

Fern Perkins - LEANED LADIES - William Jewell College 0%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

R.H. Wilhoit - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - New Theatre & Restaurant 13%

Casey Andrews - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 10%

Robert Vardiman - REDWOOD - Black Rep of KC 10%

Ryan Bernsten - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 8%

Joshua Steckelberg - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Victor Raider-Wexler - THE PRICE - Kansas City Actor's Theatre 5%

Elizabeth Hillman - THE LAST WIFE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

Andy Harvey - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Rob Glauz - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 5%

Mike Ott - CLUE - Padgett Productions 5%

Kyle Tichenor - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 3%

Licia Watson - RIPCORD - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Nick Padgett - CLUE - Padgett Productions 3%

Becky Barta - RIPCORD - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Nick Ferrucci - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%

Mary Pochatko - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Landan Stocker - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 2%

L.D. Kelly - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 2%

Jennifer Barnaba - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Helena Cosentino - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions 2%

Bowie Henderson - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - OCTA 24%

SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre 24%

THE LEARNED LADIES - William Jewell Theatre Company 21%

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - OCTA 20%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 13%



Best Play (Professional)

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 22%

THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 16%

CLUE - Padgett Productions 13%

PASS OVER - Black Rep of KC 13%

MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! - The Black Box 12%

THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 7%

THE PRICE - Kansas City Actor's Theatre 6%

THE LAST WIFE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

RIPCORD - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Fishtank Theatre 2%

FLYIN' WEST - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Cooley - CAMP ROCK - Stage Right 28%

Jeremy Smith - MATILDA - The White Theatre at the J KC 13%

Mitchell Aiello - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 12%

Mitchell Aiello - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 9%

Nathan Wyman - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 7%

Kelli Harrod - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 7%

Jeremy Smith - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 5%

Justin Dudzik - THE ODD COUPLE - The White Theatre at the J KC 5%

Jeremy Smith - SURVIVING HITLER - The White Theatre 4%

Nathan Wyman - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Jewel Theatre Company 4%

Nathan Wyman - LEARNÉD LADIES - Jewell Theatre Company 3%

Nathan Wyman - THE LEARNED LADIES - Jewel Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Meyer - DO YOU FEEL ANGER? - UMKC Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kelli Harrod - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 25%

Mitchell Aiello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 22%

Mitchell Aiello - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Todd J. Davison - TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 10%

Mitchell Aiello - JERSEY BOYS - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Mitchell Aiello & Billy Eric Robinson - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Charles Johnson - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Dana Weintraub - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Dana Weintraub - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jonathan Roberston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The White Theatre 38%

Jonathan Roberson - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 37%

Jonathan Robertson - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre 16%

Jon Robertson - THE ODD COUPLE - The White Theatre at the J KC 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin King - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 35%

Mike Ekelburg - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 34%

Dan Schafer - 'TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 30%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Cara Parisi - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts 19%

Kennedy Naseem - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City 8%

Mia Cabrera - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre in the Park 6%

Cody Kreutzer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 5%

Dighton Tokoi - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 5%

Stan Cole - SWEENEY TODD - Summit Theatre Group 5%

Emily Vargo - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

Warren Campbell - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 4%

Will Edeal - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts 3%

Izzie Warden - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Jewel Theatre Company 3%

Stasha Case - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Johnson County Theatre in the Park 3%

Kelly Urscher-Edgar - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The White Theatre 2%

Margaret Campbell - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 2%

Mia Cabrera - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Theatre in the Park 2%

Weston Thomas - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 2%

Ethan Hall - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 2%

Robert Vardiman - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 2%

Hewleek McCoy - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 2%

Franci Talamantez-Witte - DESCENDANTS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 2%

Matthew Lamb - BARNUM - Music Theatre Kansas City 2%

Miranda Brand - FIRST DATE - The Barn Players 2%

Tess Tappan - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageright Performing Arts 2%

Landan Stocker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The J 2%

Jalen Robinson - WONDERLAND HIGH - Great Plains Theatre (Plain Great Players) 2%

Douglass Walker - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The White Theatre & The Black Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Noah Lindquist - FREAKY FRIDAY - New Theatre & Restaurant 15%

Matthew Lamb - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 11%

Joy Rchardson - MEMPHIS - Black Rep of KC 9%

Casey Andrews - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Andrea Boswell-Burns - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 6%

Franci Talamantez-Witte - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 6%

Alec Bridges (Tobias) - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 5%

Cori Weber - SWEENEY TODD - Warwick Theatre 5%

Hannah Hill - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Stacie Sambrano - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Karen Blackmon (Johanna) - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 4%

Marshall Rimann - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - MTKC Pro 3%

Erica C. Walker - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Horace Smith - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Tom Nelson (Anthony) - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 2%

Matthew Glen Clark - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Janna Linae - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Millicent Hunnicut - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%

Noah Berry - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%

Alexis Reda - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%

Landan Stocker - SWEENEY TODD - Padgett Productions 1%

Karen Pappas - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%

Kassi McMillan - FOOTLOOSE - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Lauren Morgan - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ben Renfrow - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre 30%

Matthew Runnels-Rebol - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - OCTA 26%

Zane Champie - SURVIVING HITLER (A NEW PLAY) - The White Theatre 25%

Kat Shank - THE LEARNED LADIES - Jewel Theatre Company 11%

Brian Bartels - THE LEARNED LADIES - Jewel Theatre Company 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Darrington Clark - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 23%

Jessica Franz-Martin - GABBY FOR GOD - Arts Asylum 13%

Ashley Pankow - OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - KC Rep 12%

Mike Ott (Colonel Mustard) - CLUE - Padgett Productions 10%

Kim Braun - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

Thomas Delgado - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 5%

Bob Brand - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 5%

Patty Whitlock - THE LAST WIFE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

Will Poost - RIPCORD - Maples Repertory Theatre 4%

Tyler McCall - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 4%

Josh Bernaski - RIPCORD - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Sandia Ahlers - THE NERD - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Matt Leisy - THE INHERITANCE - Unicorn Theatre 2%

Linda Williams - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 2%

Adam Austin - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 1%

Jake Funke - ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Right 36%

THE UGLY DUCKLING - Great Plains Theatre 23%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stageright Performing Arts 17%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 16%

SHREK JR. - Summit Theatre Group 8%