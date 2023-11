Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jackson Tomlin - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts 16%

Chyrel Miller - PIPPIN - Springfield Little Theatre 13%

Emma Hadley and Jackson Tomlin - 13 THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre In The Park 11%

Lorianne Dunn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre 9%

Cristina VanSickle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 7%

Logan Torbet - URINETOWN - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%

Elisa Ali - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatte 6%

Valerie Martin - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre in the Park 5%

Millie Bell - NEWSIES - Olathe East 5%

Lana Jensen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 5%

Tyler Harper - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - City Theatre of Independence 4%

Melissa Ford - CAMP ROCK - Great Plains Theater 3%

Emmy Hadley - CHICAGO - Stage Right Productions 3%

Molly McBridge - ZOMBIE PROM - Stage Right Performing Arts 3%

Amy Alderman - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 2%

Melissa Ford - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Great PlainsTheatre 2%

Manon Halliburton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Jewell Theatre Company 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Darrington Clarke - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Drama Time/Spinning Tree Theatre 25%

Courtney Germany - DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre 19%

Ryan Dervin - BYE BYE BIRDIE - MTKC Pro 18%

Melissa Ford - THE WEDDING SINGER - Great Plains Theatre 11%

Christopher Barksdale-Burns - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 9%

Deidre Goodwin - BEAUTIFUL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Alex Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Sam Hay - BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Ashley Mills-Becher - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 4%

Mandy Modic - STATE FAIR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Megan Sebastian and Sharon Sheldon - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right Performing Arts 30%

Krystal Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - First Act Theatre Arts 19%

Danielle Barker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 13%

Ellie Goldberg - ZOMBIE PROM - Stage Right Performing Arts 10%

Patricia Berning - LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 8%

Jessica Michael - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%

Becky Dibben - CAMP ROCK - Great Plains Theatre 6%

Scotty Wiggins - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Jewell Theatre Company 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Geogianna Londre - DREAMGIRLS - The New Theatre 16%

Sully Radke - PETER PAN AND WENDY - KC Rep 10%

Becky Dibben - OLIVER! - Great Plains Theatre 10%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 8%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - ROCK OF AGES - Padgett Productions 7%

Nancy Robinson - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

Mary Traylor - THE TEMPEST - HASF 6%

Sharron Martinez - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 6%

Garth Dunbar - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

MET Costume Design Team Sharon & Onetta - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

Jack Smith - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 4%

Garth Dunbar - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Garth Dunbar - STATE FAIR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Garth Dunbar - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 3%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 2%

Denise Warner - BIG RIVER - Maples Rep Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

13 THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 26%

PLAZA LIGHTING 2022 - Stage Right Performing Arts 24%

NEWSIES - Olathe East 14%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 13%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatre Group 10%

CAMP ROCK - Great PlainsTheatre 6%

ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 5%

RUN RUN RUDOLPH - Plaza Lighting 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Essy Siegel - ZOMBIE PROM - Stage Right Performing Arts 14%

Nki Calloway and Amanda Sneed - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 13%

Amy Sander - 13 THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 9%

Lorianne Dunn and Beth Domann - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre 9%

Jana Latchaw Milbourn - BRIGHT STAR - First Act Theatre Arts 8%

Rick Dines - URINETOWN - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 7%

Brad Rackers - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatre Group 5%

Emmy Hadley - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Productions 4%

Lana Jensen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 4%

Tim Bair - KINKY BOOTS - The White Theatre 3%

Guy Gardner - ADDAMS FAMILY - The White Theatre 3%

Miranda Brand - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 3%

Sarah Peterson - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 3%

Reed Uthe - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre in the Park 3%

Edward Shafer - NEWSIES - Olathe East 3%

Mitchell Aiello - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Great PlainsTheatre 3%

Cara Hampton - LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 2%

Stan Cole - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Summit Theatre Group 1%

Mitchell Aiello - CAMP ROCK - Great PlainsTheatre 1%

Andrew Milborn - LITTLE MERMAID - First Act Theatre Arts 1%

Karen Paisley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jerry Jay - DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre 28%

Austin Skibbie - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 17%

Mitchell Aiello - OLIVER! - Great PlainsTheatre 10%

Nick Padgett - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 9%

Karen Paisley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 8%

Nedra Dixon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre 7%

Deidre Goodwin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 6%

Samy Hay - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Quin Gresham - BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

DC Passman - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 4%

Karen Paisley - ONCE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%

Drew Humphrey - STATE FAIR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Beth Domain and Marni Erwin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre 33%

Andrew Milbourn - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - First Act Theatre Arts 18%

Mark Hamilton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Summit Theatre Group 14%

Tim Braselton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 11%

Robert Hazlette - SORDID LIVES - High Tide Theatrical 9%

Jessica Franz-Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre Lawrence 8%

Manon Halliburton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Jewell Theatre Company 5%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Katie Gilchrist - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions 21%

Damron Armstrong - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The White Theatre 16%

Stuart Carden - PETER PAN AND WENDY - KC Rep 15%

Darren Sextro - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 12%

Joseph Cannito - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAY - Great Plains Theater 9%

Tara Flanagan - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 8%

Bob Paisley - THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 6%

Ile Haggins - SKELETON CREW - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Alan Knoll - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Brandon McShaffrey - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

Dennis Hennessy - GRAND HORIZONS - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

13 THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre In The Park 16%

FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Productions 15%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatre Group 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 8%

BRIGHT STAR - First Act Theatre Arts 6%

NEWSIES - Olathe East 6%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%

ZOMBIE PROM - Stage Right Performing Arts 6%

CAMP ROCK - Great PlainsTheatre 5%

BIG FISH - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

CHICAGO - Stage Right Productions 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 1%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Summit Theatre Group 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

BYE BYE BIRDIE - MTKC Pro 18%

DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre 18%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Fishtank 9%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 7%

PETER PAN AND WENDY - KC Rep 5%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Great PlainsTheatre 5%

LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

OLIVER! - Great Plains Theater 4%

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KC - Padgett Productions 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - MTH 3%

MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - New Theatre 1%

THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

GRAND HORIZONS - Kansas City Actors Theatre 1%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - KC Rep 1%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

SKELETON CREW - Kansas City Actors Theatre 1%

ONCE THE MUSICAL - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Maples Rep Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Dulny - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts 35%

Zach Dulney - ZOMBIE PROM - Stage Right Performing Arts 15%

Mitchell Aiello - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Great PlainsTheatre 12%

Colton Rice - BRIGHT STAR - Summit Theatre Group 10%

Justin Dudzik - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The White Theatre 8%

Justin Dudzik - KINKY BOOTS - The White Theatre 8%

Justin Dudzik - ADDAMS FAMILY - The White Theatre 7%

Chuck Cline - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Summit Theatre Group 4%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jamie Bowers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre 17%

Emma Deane - PETER PAN AND WENDY - KC Rep 15%

Zan de Spelder - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Fishtank 13%

Zoe Spangler - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 9%

Kent Buess - WEDDING SINGER - Great Plains Theater 6%

Zan de Spelder - ROCKY HORROR LIVE KC - Padgett Productions 6%

Kent Buess - OLIVER! - Great PlainsTheatre 5%

Zan de Spelder - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 4%

Zan de Spelder - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 4%

Christopher Brusberg - BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Christopher Brusberg - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Karen Paisley - ONCE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 3%

Kristen Paige - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 3%

Zan de Spelder - GRAND HORIZONS - Kansas City Actor's Theatre 3%

Kaitlyn Breen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Kaitlyn Breen - STATE FAIR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Alex Huff - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 19%

Cheryl Parisi - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right Performing Arts 16%

Matthew Richardson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 14%

Grace Mott - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 10%

Hillary Talken - BRIGHT STAR - FIrst Act Theatre Arts 8%

Alex Huff - URINETOWN - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 8%

Ginger Birch - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Summit Theatre Group 6%

Hillary Talken - BIG FISH - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

Betsy Bledsoe - LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 4%

Pamela Watson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

Dave Davis - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 3%

Kimberly Aiello - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Great PlainsTheatre 3%

Kimberly Aiello - CAMP ROCK - Great PlainsTheatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Daniel Doss - DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre 26%

Julie Danielson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - MTKC Pro 22%

Tim Braselton - ROCK OF AGES - Padgett Productions 11%

Pamela Watson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 10%

Alicia Santee-Davis - NUNSENSE - Great PlainsTheatre 7%

Matthew Harris - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 6%

Alicia Santee-Davis - OLIVER! - Great PlainsTheatre 4%

Jason Cohen - BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Josh Walker - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Josh Walker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Dr. Justin Cowan - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

Jesse Fry - STAR FAIR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Justin Cowan - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 1%

Dr. Justin Cowan - BIG RIVER - Maples Rep Theatre 0%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts 11%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 11%

13 THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 9%

PIPPIN - Springfield Little Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre 6%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatre Group 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 6%

BRIGHT STAR - First Act Theatre Arts 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 5%

CHICAGO - Stage Right Productions 4%

KINKY BOOTS - The White Theatre 4%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

NEWSIES - Olathe East 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre in the Park 2%

CAMP ROCK - Great PlainsTheatre 2%

ADDAMS FAMILY - The White Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%

LIGHTENING THIEF - Great Plains Theater 2%

BIG FISH - First Act Theatre Arts 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre Atchison 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 1%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Summit Theatre Group 1%

CINDERELLA - First Act Theatre Arts 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre 17%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - MTKC Pro 16%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 8%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Fishtank 8%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - KC Rep 7%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Music Theater Heritage 6%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Great PlainsTheatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Padgett Productions 3%

ROCKY HORROR LIVE KC - Padgett Productions 3%

DOCTOR DOLITTLE - Coterie 2%

NUNSENSE - Great Plains Theater 2%

THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

ONCE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

STATE FAIR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dylan Markey - 13 THE MUSICAL - Stage Right Performing Arts 14%

Sade Shine - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 8%

Jocelyn Salter - 13 THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre In The Park 8%

Sally Trtan - PIPPIN - Springfield Little Theatre 7%

Robert Hazlette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre 5%

Kaleb Patterson - URINETOWN - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 5%

Lauren Robinson - BRIGHT STAR - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

Sydney Nicks - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 4%

Mia Cabrera - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The White Theatre 4%

Jacob Banman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre In The Park 4%

Michelle Harper - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 3%

Mia Sparks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatre Group 3%

Luke Peterson - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 2%

Austin Stang - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Smet Theatrics 2%

Miranda Brand - LITTLE WOMEN - The Barn Players Community Theatre 2%

Olivia Kenyon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 2%

Jay Allen - LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatre Group 2%

Hewleek McKoy - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Summit Theatre Group 2%

CJ Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 2%

Fritz Sullivan - BIG FISH - First Act Theatre Arts 2%

Jacobi Robinson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Great PlainsTheatre 2%

Abbey Downs - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre in the Park 1%

Charlie Meacham - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 1%

Brett Oplotnik - BIG FISH - First Act Theatre Arts 1%

Warren Campbell - LIGHTENING THIEF - Great Plains Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Shon Ruffin - DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre 17%

Franci Talamantez-Witte - BYE BYE BIRDIE - MTKC Pro 11%

Clifford Lyons - BYE BYE BIRDIE - MTKC Pro 9%

Valerie Chamberlain - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 8%

Jay Allen - DOCTOR DOLITTLE - Coterie 8%

Spencer Thompson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Fishtank 8%

Ashley Pankow - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 6%

Patrick Lewallen - ROCK OF AGES - Padgett Productions 4%

Keegan Sells - THE WEDDING SINGER - Great PlainsTheatre 4%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Starlight Theatre 3%

Janna Linae - NUNSENSE - Great PlainsTheatre 3%

Stacey Harris - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Lacy Goettling - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 3%

Alec Bridges - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 3%

Nick Padgett - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 3%

Elise Poehling - DOCTOR DOLITTLE - Coterie 2%

Alec Bridges - ONCE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%

Devon Perry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Kimberly Doreen Burns - BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Jeremy Benton - STATE FAIR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Clinton Harris - BIG RIVER - Maples Rep Theatre 0%

Ross Coughlin - BIG RIVER - Maples Rep Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jamie Bowers - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre 35%

Ginger Birch - LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre at the J 21%

Brian Larios - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%

Jylon Hollinshed - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Jewell Theatre Company 7%

Richard Burt - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Bell Road Barn Players 7%

Micha Pelkey - SORDID LIVES - High Tide Theatrical 6%

Marty Chaney - SORDID LIVES - High Tide Theatrical 5%

Michael Juncker - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre Lawrence 5%

Elizabeth Dary - SORDID LIVES - High Tide Theatrical 5%

Ivan Calderon - TECHIES - Jewell Theatre Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Teisha Bankston - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 13%

Bradley J. Thomas - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - KC Rep 12%

Jen Mays - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions 10%

Gregory Gore - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Great Plains Theater 8%

Lynn King - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The White Theatre 8%

Hillary Clemens - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

Harrison Bryan - PETER PAN AND WENDY - KC Rep 6%

Kushi Beauchamp - PETER PAN AND WENDY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 5%

Victor Raider-Wexler - GRAND HORIZONS - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Brian Paulette - SMART PEOPLE - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Jacob Flekier - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Ally Gia - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Peggy Friesen - GRAND HORIZONS - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Licia Watson - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Maples Rep Theatre 3%

Dana Snyder - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Clinton Harris - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

Daniel André - FAIRVIEW - The Melting Pot 2%

Sean Riley - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

Benjamin Boucvalt - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Michael McIntyer - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Maples Rep Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre 34%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Summit Theatre Group 19%

LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre at the J 16%

SORDID LIVES - High Tide Theatrical 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 7%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Bell Road Barn Players 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre Lawrence 4%

THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

TECHIES - Jewell Theatre Company 4%



Best Play (Professional)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The White Theatre 18%

LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 17%

PETER PAN AND WENDY - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 16%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions 10%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC / MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - KC Rep 8%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Great Plains Theater 7%

THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 6%

THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

GRAND HORIZONS - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

SKELETON CREW - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chuck Rogers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre 36%

Katie Cooley - ZOMBIE PROM - Stage Right Performing Arts 24%

Jeremy Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The White Theatre 12%

Katie Cooley - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts 12%

Jeremy Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - The White Theatre 7%

John Rohr - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The White Theatre 5%

Andy Kling - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Courtney O'Neill - PETER PAN AND WENDY - KC Rep 25%

Seth Howard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 17%

Kelli Harrod - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 13%

Mark Exline - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions 11%

Ryan J. Zirngibl - BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

Bob Paisley - THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 7%

Clayton Dombach - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 6%

Gary Mosby - SKELETON CREW - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

Ryan J. Zirngibl - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Ryan J. Zirngibl - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mary Robinson - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 20%

Scott Murdock - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 17%

Mark Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - Padgett Productions 16%

Jon Robertson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 12%

Mark Johnson - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 11%

Mason Bell - THAT DAY IN TUCSON - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 6%

John Story - THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%

Scott Murdock - BIG RIVER - Maples Rep Theatre 5%

Scott Murdock - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Maples Rep Theatre 5%

Jon Robertson - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Williamson - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts 13%

Joseph Galetti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre 11%

Gabby Catlin - URINETOWN - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 9%

Dylan Markey - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts 7%

Rebecca Claborn - URINETOWN - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 7%

Ginger Birch - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summit Theatre Group 5%

Stella Woodall - BRIGHT STAR - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

Mia Cabrera - LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 4%

Ashley Jones-Rivers - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 4%

Carson Tate - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Michael Bell - NEWSIES - Olathe East 3%

Celia Thompson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 3%

Colin Rohach - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 3%

Ryan Peterson - ALL SHOOK UP - Stageworx 3%

Lauren Robinson - BIG FISH - First Act Theatre Arts 2%

Raleigh Peterson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 2%

Tenley Thompson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 2%

Pam Sollars - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 2%

Abbey Downs - LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 2%

Yianni Perahoritis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Culture House 2%

Liam Smith - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Smet Theatrics 2%

Carter Harvey - BIG FISH - First Act Theatre Arts 1%

Karen Seaton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 1%

Jennifer Coville - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 1%

Zak Smith - LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Darrington Clark - DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre 23%

Nolan Stewart - BYE BYE BIRDIE - MTKC Pro 10%

Ace Lovelace - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 9%

Cori Anne Weber - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Fishtank 8%

Jay Allen - DR. DOLITTLE - Coterie 8%

Alec Bridges - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 5%

Melissa Ford - NUNSENSE - Great PlainsTheatre 5%

Sofie Flores - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Terraye Watson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

Bradley J Thomas - THE SECRET GARDEN - MTH 3%

Kimberly Camacho - OLIVER! - Great Plains Theater 3%

Lacy Goettling - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 3%

Sam Sherwood - BRIGHT STAR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Cori Anne Weber - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Padgett Productions 2%

Kim Braun - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

Robert McNichols Jr - THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%

Todd Davison - BIG RIVER - Maples Rep Theatre 2%

Sarah Ellis - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Jacob Scott Tischler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Monte Dibben - CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Great Plains Theater 1%

Curtis Smith - ONCE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

Corey Greenan - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre 1%

Russ Konstans - BIG RIVER - Maples Rep Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshua David Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre 26%

Clayton Avery - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre 24%

Jeremy Walter - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Summit Theatre Group 21%

Richard Burt - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre Lawrence 10%

Michelle Scott - SORDID LIVES - High Tide Theatrical 9%

Isabel Warden - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Jewell Theatre Company 7%

Garrett Washington - TECHIES - Jewell Theatre Company 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jay Allen - PETER PAN AND WENDY - KC Rep 20%

Cathy Barnett - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions 13%

Micheal Lison - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Great Plains Theater 10%

Chioma Anyanwu - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 9%

Valerie Chamberlain - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The White Theatre 9%

Carla Noack - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

Brittany Evans - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The White Theatre 5%

Will Poost - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Maples Rep Theatre 5%

Coleman Crenshaw - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Christina Schafer - LITTLE WOMEN - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Tim Ahlenius - THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

John Clancy - THE ICEMAN COMETH - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 3%

Leah Gabriel - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Brooks Braselman - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Jacob Flekier - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Alan Knoll - THE MOUSETRAP - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right Performing Arts 33%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leawood Stage Company 14%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group 8%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Great PlainsTheatre 7%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre 6%

101 DALMATIONS - Stageworx 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

MUSIC MAN - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

LITTLE MERMAID - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - First Act Theatre Arts 4%

PINOCCHIO - Great Plains Theater 3%

LITTLE WOMEN - Bell Road Barn Players 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

DOCTOR DOLITTLE - Coterie 30%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Maples Rep Theatre 19%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Drama Time/Spinning Tree Theatre 19%

ELECTRIC POE - Coterie 11%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - TYA 11%

ONLY ONE DAY A YEAR - The Coterie 6%

MISS ELECTRICITY - Maples Rep Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Stage Right Performing Arts 18%

Springfield Little Theatre 17%

First Act Theatre Arts 8%

Springfield Contemporary Theatre 8%

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 8%

Summit Theatre Group 7%

The Culture House 7%

The White Theatre 4%

Music Theatre Kansas City 4%

Leawood Stage Company 4%

Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

High Tide Theatrical 3%

Olathe East 2%

MTKC Pro 2%

Black Repertory Theatre of KC 2%

Bell Road Barn Players 2%

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%