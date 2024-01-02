Kauffman Center Presents TRAILBLAZING TALKS - 2% Neanderthal: Redrawing Our Family Tree

Kauffman Center presents Trailblazing Talks: Ella Al-Shamahi, Paleoanthropologist 2% Neanderthal: Redrawing Our Family Tree, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m..

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi may be the most unconventional paleoanthropologist working today. These days she wears three hats: leading expeditions into unstable and hostile territories to un-earth fossil records before they are wiped from the planet; as a TV Host guiding our journey around the planet to understand how it's changing; and hitting open mic nights at stand-up festivals worldwide to keep from going mad from all of it. To chart a more sustainable future for ourselves, Al-Shamahi believes we need to understand why our recent ancestors failed.

For more information, please visit Click Here.

Find information and maps for Kauffman Center parking and street closure updates at kauffmancenter.org/parking. The Arts District Garage is the primary parking garage for patrons. The garage is directly attached to the Kauffman Center just south of the building with multiple access points to surrounding streets. Purchasing event parking in advance is highly recommended as it often will sell out. The garage is $13 per car in advance or $16 upon arrival or valet is $22 in advance or $24 upon arrival.

Opening in 2011, the Kauffman Center serves as a cultural cornerstone for extraordinary and diverse music, opera, theater and dance performances for Kansas City and the region. Designed by internationally recognized architect Moshe Safdie, the Kauffman Center has been honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, which attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers. The 285,000-square-foot Center includes two performance halls: the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre that hosts dance performances, operas, plays, and musicals and the 1,600-seat Helzberg Hall, a venue for a wide range of musical performances, from chamber music to full orchestral concerts, jazz and pop, lectures, and recitals.

The Kauffman Center is the performance home for three of the region's leading performing arts organizations – Kansas City Ballet, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Kansas City Symphony. In addition, the Kauffman Center Presents series brings in performing artists at the top of their classes as well as Trailblazing Talks, a live speaker series. Since opening, the Kauffman Center has offered over 3,100 performances and welcomed more than 4.5 million visitors.

By engaging the community and creating access to arts experiences, over 415,000 students have attended more than 366 matinees offered by the Kauffman Center, its resident companies, and a number of other arts organizations. More information about the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts can be found at kauffmancenter.org/.