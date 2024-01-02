Kauffman Center Presents TRAILBLAZING TALKS - 2% Neanderthal: Redrawing Our Family Tree

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi may be the most unconventional paleoanthropologist working today.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month Photo 3 GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month

Kauffman Center Presents TRAILBLAZING TALKS - 2% Neanderthal: Redrawing Our Family Tree

Kauffman Center presents Trailblazing Talks:  Ella Al-Shamahi, Paleoanthropologist 2% Neanderthal: Redrawing Our Family Tree, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m..

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi may be the most unconventional paleoanthropologist working today. These days she wears three hats: leading expeditions into unstable and hostile territories to un-earth fossil records before they are wiped from the planet; as a TV Host guiding our journey around the planet to understand how it's changing; and hitting open mic nights at stand-up festivals worldwide to keep from going mad from all of it. To chart a more sustainable future for ourselves, Al-Shamahi believes we need to understand why our recent ancestors failed.

For more information, please visit Click Here.

Find information and maps for Kauffman Center parking and street closure updates at kauffmancenter.org/parking. The Arts District Garage is the primary parking garage for patrons. The garage is directly attached to the Kauffman Center just south of the building with multiple access points to surrounding streets. Purchasing event parking in advance is highly recommended as it often will sell out. The garage is $13 per car in advance or $16 upon arrival or valet is $22 in advance or $24 upon arrival.

Opening in 2011, the Kauffman Center serves as a cultural cornerstone for extraordinary and diverse music, opera, theater and dance performances for Kansas City and the region. Designed by internationally recognized architect Moshe Safdie, the Kauffman Center has been honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, which attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers. The 285,000-square-foot Center includes two performance halls: the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre that hosts dance performances, operas, plays, and musicals and the 1,600-seat Helzberg Hall, a venue for a wide range of musical performances, from chamber music to full orchestral concerts, jazz and pop, lectures, and recitals.

The Kauffman Center is the performance home for three of the region's leading performing arts organizations – Kansas City Ballet, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Kansas City Symphony. In addition, the Kauffman Center Presents series brings in performing artists at the top of their classes as well as Trailblazing Talks, a live speaker series. Since opening, the Kauffman Center has offered over 3,100 performances and welcomed more than 4.5 million visitors.

By engaging the community and creating access to arts experiences, over 415,000 students have attended more than 366 matinees offered by the Kauffman Center, its resident companies, and a number of other arts organizations. More information about the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts can be found at kauffmancenter.org/.




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month

 PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, as part of the 23–24 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & Mo Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Kansas City Awards; DREAMGIRLS, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Theatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The Holidays Photo
Theatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The Holidays

The Whos return to Theatre in the Park INDOOR this holiday season with 'Seussical The Musical'! Join Dr. Seuss' beloved characters for a family-friendly show from Dec. 8-23 in Overland Park, Kansas.

More Hot Stories For You

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next MonthGIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Kansas City Next Month
Theatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The HolidaysTheatre In The Park INDOOR to Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL For The Holidays
Broadway Veteran Baayork Lee To Direct WEST SIDE STORY At Starlight In 2024Broadway Veteran Baayork Lee To Direct WEST SIDE STORY At Starlight In 2024
Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Music Theater HeritagePhotos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Music Theater Heritage

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
'Women of Note in Words and Song' in Kansas City 'Women of Note in Words and Song'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/13-1/13)Tracker
'Little Women the Musical' in Kansas City 'Little Women the Musical'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (2/10-2/10)
Mamma Mia! in Kansas City Mamma Mia!
Kansas City Music Hall (3/05-3/10)
'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland' in Kansas City 'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Kansas City Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lied Center of Kansas (1/31-1/31)
'North' in Kansas City 'North'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/25-1/27)
The Doo Wop Project in Kansas City The Doo Wop Project
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/01-3/01)
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' in Kansas City 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/28-4/28)
Judgement at Nuremberg in Kansas City Judgement at Nuremberg
The Warwick Theater (1/11-1/21)
MJ in Kansas City MJ
Kansas City Music Hall (5/07-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You