Kansas City Repertory Theatre Partners With Kansas City PBS to Save A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Executive Director Angela Gieras today announced the partnership of KCRep, and Kansas City PBS (formerly KCPT) to produce a virtual adaptation of the beloved holiday classic, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Filmed by Kansas City PBS earlier this month, an abbreviated version will air on channel 19.1 on Thurs., Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. CST. Check Kansas City PBS for more information. This unique production was adapted for filming by Stuart Carden with artistic direction provided by Kansas City PBS Creative Arts Producer Brad Austin, and features performances by beloved Kansas City artists Walter Coppage, Gary Neal Johnson, Vanessa Severo, and Bri Woods. The production was filmed earlier this month at Vaile Mansion in Independence, Missouri.

As Charles Dickens' himself spread holiday cheer with his dramatic readings of his beloved tale with tours of devoted fans in Europe and the United States, KCRep will now entertain audiences in a similar manner, with each actor bringing to vivid life a chapter of the holiday classic. This is not a recording of KCRep's stage production of A Christmas Carol but a newly conceived presentation of the heartwarming holiday novel. Streams can currently be purchased by visiting www.KCRep.org.

Angela Gieras stated, "KCPBS and KCRep have formed this extraordinary partnership to ensure that KCRep will be able to share Ebenezer Scrooge's tale of redemption with our community. Leveraging KCPBS' expertise in producing, filming and editing and KCRep's experience with A Christmas Carol our partnership has saved this holiday tradition for countless Kansas City families. We are grateful to Kliff Kuehl, Brad Austin, Cole Blaise and the entire team at KCPBS who made this partnership possible. A Christmas Carol has the possibility of reaching more families than ever before."

"This year left performing arts organizations without the ability to share their work with audiences," said Kliff Kuehl, President & CEO of Kansas City PBS. "As proud supporters of the arts in Kansas City, our team at KCPBS hopes that this collaboration will not only help bridge the gap between the performers and their audiences, but will help to continue a longstanding holiday tradition for the Kansas City community. We also want to extend a special thanks to our members and foundation partners who help fund our continued work celebrating the performing arts."

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Adapted for Film by KCRep Artistic Director Stuart Carden

40th Anniversary Digital Stream Performance

Recommended for audiences ages 4 and older

Join us in celebrating 40 years of holiday magic with KCRep! Kansas City's beloved tradition returns in an exciting new format that blends the heart and soul of our spirited holiday classic with an innovative digital experience. Although we can't be together in-person this year, we are bringing the celebration to the comfort of your very own living room! Snuggle up by the fireplace with family and friends, grab a warm blanket, a cup of cocoa and join Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey with Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Featuring an all-star Kansas City cast, our virtual performance of A Christmas Carol will kindle your Christmas spirit and create memories that will last for years to come.

To Purchase a Full-Length Stream from KCRep

Unable to catch the abbreviated stream showing on KCPBS? You can watch the full-length version anytime you want from the comfort of your own home by purchasing a stream from KCRep! Each stream is available for purchase for $65 and is intended for single-household use and nonrefundable. Upon purchasing a stream, you will receive an email that contains the link for viewing the prerecorded performance at your convenience. You can watch the stream on your phone, tablet, or computer; on your television set utilizing the screen-mirroring feature on your Roku, Fire Stick or Apple TV; or via an HDMI cable connected from your laptop to your TV. Hot cocoa optional, but highly recommended For more information, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit www.KCRep.org.

Support for A Christmas Carol is provided by US Bank, the Celebrating our Heritage Fund - Miller & Jeannette Nichols, and the William T. Kemper Fund for Classic Theatre. KCRep's 2020-2021 season is underwritten by the Hallmark Corporate Foundation, Hall Family Foundation, Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation, Shubert Foundation, University of Missouri Kansas City, and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, whose gift is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

