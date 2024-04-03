Kansas City Jazz Alive Announces Two Events In April To Celebrate International Jazz Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Jazz Alive has announced two exciting events in April that celebrate the rich history and ongoing impact of jazz in Kansas City and beyond.

On April 27th, join a walking tour of one of Kansas City's most historic neighborhoods, the 18th & Vine Jazz District. The tour will be led by Chuck Haddix, Director of UMKC Marr Sound Archives, host of KCUR 89.3 "Fish Fry" on Friday and Saturday nights, author of "Bird - The Life and Music of Charlie Parker" and "Kansas City Jazz - From Ragtime to Bebop", and Geri Sanders, an independent historical consultant specializing in the community at the 18th and Vine Historic District.

The tour will take place from 10am until 12pm CST. Get your tickets today on Eventbrite.

On April 30th, International Jazz Day, discover how Kansas City has influenced the global jazz scene at "April: VividVision". Join a panel discussion on the impact of the Kansas City Sound on the international scene: Past, Present, and Future. The panel will be moderated by Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up-To-Date, with panelists; Dr. Jacob Wagner, Vice President of Creative City KC Inc (UNESCO), and will feature both Deborah Brown and Eboni Fondren, internationally acclaimed KC-based jazz artists.

The event will take place at the Uptown Lounge from 7pm until 8:30pm CST. Your ticket includes attendance and 1 drink voucher. Get your tickets today on Eventbrite.

About Kansas City Jazz Alive:

Kansas City Jazz ALIVE is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2013 to serve as a catalyst group to develop and implement strategies that advocate for, elevate, and amplify the Kansas City metropolitan area jazz community.