Video: THE OUTSIDERS Cast Performs 'Throwing in the Towel' on Broadway





The Outsiders on Broadway has released a new video of Dan Berry, Sutton James Kaylor, and Noah Pacht singing "Throwing in the Towel." The Tony-winning musical, now in its second year on Broadway, welcomed the new stars earlier this year.

Pacht leads the production as “Ponyboy Curtis,” with Berry as “Darrel Curtis” and Kaylor as “Sodapop Curtis.” The full cast includes Caleb Mathura as “Johnny Cade,” SeQuoiia as “Dallas Winston,” Emma Pittman as “Cherry Valance,” Daryl Tofa as “Two-Bit,” Nicholas McDonough as “Bob” and Victor Carrillo Tracey as “Paul.”

The cast also includes Cameron Burke, Runako Campbell, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler Hatch, Hailey Hyde, Brandon Lee Jordan, Abby Matsusaka, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Logan Gray Saad, Josh Strobl, Eli Talley, Derek Jordan Taylor, Jena VanElslander, Davis Wayne, Wes Williams and Cole Zieser. Campbell, Jordan, Matsusaka, MullerDahlberg, Saad, Taylor and Williams are new additions to the company.

The musical continues its run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

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