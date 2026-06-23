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Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Sings 'Giants in the Sky' at MCC MISCAST26

The Tony-winner took on the Into the Woods classic for MCC Theater's annual gala.

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Featured Topic Miscast More Coverage



MCC Theater has released a new video of Ruthie Ann Miles singing "Giants in the Sky" from the musical Into the Woods at MISCAST26. 

The one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Miscast26 honored Tony Award winning Producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Jose Useche.

Ruthie Ann Miles won a Tony Award for her performance in The King & I on Broadway. She has also been seen in Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and McNeal.

The evening featured musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke. The band included Nate Brown on guitar, Lee Nadel on bass, Dena Tauriello on drums, Will Van Dyke on piano, Kiku Enomoto and Danielle Giulini on violins, Molly Goldman on viola, and Allison Seidner on cello.

The lineup also included Alex Brightman, Sara ChaseNicholas ChristopherDarren CrissJane KrakowskiCaissie LevyLea MicheleBrian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell TillmanLJ BenetAli Louis BourzguiMarla MindelleChristiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma SofiaSam Tutty, and Jessica VoskWill Van Dyke served as Musical Director.





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