Charlotte Street Announces Artists Selected for Studio Residency Program

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Charlotte Street has announced the selection of 17 artists for the two-year Studio Residency Program. The group of 9 visual artists, 5 performers, and 3 writers were selected from a highly competitive pool of 167 applicants, by a jury of regarded arts industry experts. The incoming residents will join the 2025-2027 cohort of 14 artists in studio spaces on the Charlotte Street Campus in June and will publicly commence their residency at the annual Slide Slam event on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:30 PM in Charlotte Street’s Stern Theater (3333 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO).

With support from the Windgate Foundation, Charlotte Street’s Studio Residency Program provides visual artists, writers, and performing artists with a rich creative environment that promotes community-building, creative production, artistic experimentation, learning, and cross-disciplinary work. Approximately 30 artists each year receive free studio space (accessible 24/7), rehearsal space, professional development, exhibition and performance opportunities, and mentorships. Artists receive Residency for two-year terms, on a rotating basis, with a new cohort of approximately 15 joining each June.

The visual artists in residency will include: Dora Agbas (@doraagbas), Poppy DeltaDawn, (@poppydeltadawn), Adrienne Walker Hoard (@adriennewalkerhoard), Justin Korver (@justincaseyourewondering), Lisa Maione (@lisajmaione), Gaylin Eugene Nicholson (@gaylin_nicholson), Hunter Silvey (@hunty_702), Harold Smith Jr (@haroldsmithart) and Chaneryna Thach (@chaneryna_thach).

The performance artists in residency will include: Winston Dynamite Brown (The DynamitExperience) (@thedynamiteexperience), Nick Hmeljak (@nick.jtr), Moo Contemporary (Kaitlyn Gardner Scahdë & Troy Gardner) (@moocontemporary), Silvee (Hannah Kelly) (@silveemusic) and Austin Manuel Williamson (@amwsound).

The writers in residency will include: Leslie VonHolten (@leslievonh), Lindsay Kennedy and Tasjha Dixon (@tasjhadixon).

Artist applications were submitted and scored through the online submission platform. This year’s jury reviewed and rated 167 applications individually and then as an in-person group. Charlotte Street administers the selection process, but staff are not voting panelists.

The jury panel included: Victor Antillanca, VA-Films; Director & Producer, Documentary Filmmaker, Ann Dean, Lawrence Arts Center; photographer/instructor and Michael Schonhoff, Art + Design Labs and KCAI Gallery at the Kansas City Art Institute; Director.

Those who wish to learn more about the artists in Charlotte Street’s Studio Residency program can attend the Slide Slam on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:30 PM. The annual Slide Slam event allows each artist to share a 3-minute presentation about their practice and goals with the audience.

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