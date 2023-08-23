Celebrate Kansas City Dance Day at the Bolender Center For Dance & Creativity, August 26. Online pre-registration is encouraged for those taking classes at this free, family-friendly event

Events includes:

Kansas City Ballet Company in an open rehearsal

KCB II, the Second Company of Kansas City Ballet

Local professional companies such as Creative Intersections, Williams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, KC Contemporary Dance Company, and Kansas City Dance Collective, and Owen/Cox Dance Group

World dance companies from China, India, Ireland, Greece, and Spain

Faculty from Kansas City Ballet School and YOU!

The full day celebration of Kansas City Ballet as THE destination for dance will feature FREE dance performances, classes, demonstrations, and FUN for the whole family. In addition to free classes, attendees will enjoy performances, and interactive activities.

Lunch will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. served by Two Guys and a Grill. Choose from a hamburger, hotdog, veggie burger, or chicken breast plus chips and bottled water for $10 each.

