Celebrate Kansas City Dance Day At The Bolender Center For Dance & Creativity, August 26

Online pre-registration is encouraged for those taking classes at this free, family-friendly event 

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Review: LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at The Black Box at The Johnson County Arts and Photo 3 Review: LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at The Black Box at The Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Celebrate Kansas City Dance Day At The Bolender Center For Dance & Creativity, August 26

Celebrate Kansas City Dance Day at the Bolender Center For Dance & Creativity, August 26. Online pre-registration is encouraged for those taking classes at this free, family-friendly event 

 

Events includes:

  • Kansas City Ballet Company in an open rehearsal 

  • KCB II, the Second Company of Kansas City Ballet

  • Local professional companies such as Creative Intersections, Williams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, KC Contemporary Dance Company, and Kansas City Dance Collective, and Owen/Cox Dance Group

  • World dance companies from China, India, Ireland, Greece, and Spain

  • Faculty from Kansas City Ballet School and YOU!

The full day celebration of Kansas City Ballet as THE destination for dance will feature FREE dance performances, classes, demonstrations, and FUN for the whole family. In addition to free classes, attendees will enjoy performances, and interactive activities. 

Lunch will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. served by Two Guys and a Grill. Choose from a hamburger, hotdog, veggie burger, or chicken breast plus chips and bottled water for $10 each.

For more information on the complete schedule of events, please visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Park International Center For Music Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
Park International Center For Music Announces 2023-2024 Season

Park University International Center for Music (Park ICM), under the direction of founder, Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch, has for the last 20 years taken magnificent young instrumentalists, already identified as superior performers, and molded them into international virtuosos. Based upon the European master/apprentice relationship, this rare combination of time, talent, attention, location, and commitment has made Park ICM triumphant in a very short time, demanding the attention of the international music community. Having just completed the celebration of the Center's 20th Anniversary, the next season brings virtuoso friends old and new, and continues to showcase ICM's own award-winning faculty and students, resulting in a season packed with musicianship of the highest order.

2
Jayhawks Announce 2023/24 Theatre & Dance Season Photo
Jayhawks Announce 2023/24 Theatre & Dance Season

The University of Kansas Department of Theatre & Dance has unveiled its 2023-24 performance season. Theatrical works will explore themes of social inequalities, belonging, and community. Humor and satire will unify several works.

3
Review: GRAND HORIZONS at Kansas City Actors Theatre Photo
Review: GRAND HORIZONS at Kansas City Actors Theatre

“Grand Horizons” is the tongue-in–cheek moniker given the senior development to which the fifty-year, mostly amicable marriage of Bill and Nancy French has recently been downsized. “Buckle your seat belts… it is going to be a bumpy (and funny) ride.”

4
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces Two Opera Commissions For Audiences Of All Ages Photo
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces Two Opera Commissions For Audiences Of All Ages

General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper has announced the commission of two operas created to be presented in community spaces where audiences of all ages gather. The Haberdasher Prince by the twin-sister creative team of composer Rosabella Gregory and librettist Dina Gregory will premiere in April 2024. Maya and the Magic Ring by composer Lori Laitman and librettist Dana Gioia will premiere in spring 2025.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago Tap Theatre 'Unleash the Beats'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/13-10/13)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Theatre Salina (11/17-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/28-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (12/03-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Just Off Broadway Theatre (9/14-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amen Corner
Just Off Broadway Theatre (11/30-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (9/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Sugar Skull!'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'North'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/25-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You