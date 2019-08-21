Broadway's Phillipa Soo Hosts KC SUPERSTAR Finals This Sunday

It was an exciting night, and tough-decision making for the four-judge panel, as 10 area high school students were selected as finalists for 2019's KC SuperStar!

This is the 10th annual KC SuperStar, Kansas City's high school singing competition ala "American Idol/The Voice" in which the grand [prize winner receives a $10,000 scholarship. Produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J), the Finals take place Sunday evening, Aug. 25, in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College with "Hamilton" musical star Phillipa Soo serving as host and performer.

The finalists* represent a diverse cross-section of the Kansas City region. The finalists were among more than 200 singers who participated in preliminary auditions held in early March. (*A complete list of the finalists appears at the end of this release.)

"We are so excited for the 10th year of KC SuperStar, and this year's talent is some of the best we have ever seen come through," said Felice Azorsky, The J's Donor Relations & Events Manager. "The J is looking forward to a terrific show with 'Hamilton' star Phillipa Soo, and because of the generosity of our sponsors and donors, we can continue to provide financial assistance and vital and unique programming to the community."

At the Semifinalists, held in the White Theatre at The J, all 20 singers performed in front a packed house that included judges, George Guastello, Union Station CEO; Mark Edelman, Theatre League founder; Chris McCoy, assistant director of theatre at William Jewell College; and Julie Kaul, a professional singer and senior director of special events with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. WDAF Fox 4 Anchor Abby Eden served as the evening's host.

In addition to choosing the finalists, KC SuperStar was successful in collecting canned and paper goods for Jewish Family Services Food pantry that serves hundreds each month who face food insecurity.

With the "Top 10" chosen, the singers will participate in rehearsals and train with voice coaches in preparation for the Finals in August. During the Finals a panel of entertainment industry professionals will judge the singers selecting the top four; the audience will then vote to determine the ultimate winner of the title of KC SuperStar.

In addition to the awarding the $10,000 Edward and Ellen Rose Family Scholarship to the top singer, other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

Bill and Doris Mendel, longtime J members and dedicated volunteers, are co-chairing KC Superstar, which is The J's largest fundraiser.

Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. In its nine years, the event has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families.

For more information about KC SuperStar, including sponsorships and tickets, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org.





