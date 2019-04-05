BWW Review: UNSUNG at Kansas City Womens Chorus At The Folly Theatre

The Kansas City Women's Chorus presents "Unsung" a choral concert celebrating the contributions of women to our American story. With boldly inspiring works that aim to highlight the lives of those who, in often unexpected ways, were instrumental in making the world a better place.

The concert, directed by Dr. Cynthia Sheppard, opens with composer Mark Hayes piece "Equality", based on the text by poet Mya Angelou. "Equality" honors the freedom that is shared when all are treated justly. It's a powerful opener and these chorus women make it soar. The first act continues with a variety of pieces that recount stories by Native American Elders, about Malala the Pakistani girl who captured the world's attention, along with some familiar anthems that tell of the courage and strength needed to overcome life's struggles.

The second act includes the new collection "Unsung" by composer Eric Lane Barnes.

This concert suite includes seven songs written about seven women who helped shape society: Susan B. Anthony, Queen Lili'uokalani, Katherine Johnson, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Margaret Cho, and The Most Inspiring Woman We Know. In addition to being powerful and moving, it is a visual treat as the troop sings, acts, and dances their way through the retelling of the story of American Women.

Accompanist and assistant director Jan Louise Smith leads a talented group of instrumentalists that surround the chorus with musical richness. The show includes solo and small group numbers as well as an ensemble performance from Heartsong.

In the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, this program is a powerful reminder of the groundbreaking women who led the way in the fight for equality and the furthering of women's rights. This show will have you laughing, crying, rejoicing, and celebrating all Women. I recommend you get there early and enjoy a visual timeline display in the lobby that the chorus has on exhibit. The gallery showcases a pictorial history of women, over more than 100 years, and it is a stunning reminder of how much can be accomplished one person at a time.

Unsung is performed with one intermission and runs for one weekend only.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5 @ 8:00 P.M. & SATURDAY, APRIL 6 @ 2:30 P.M.

C. Stephen Metzler Hall at the Folly Theater

300 W 12th St

Kansas City, MO 64105

Tickets can be purchased online at kcwomenschorus.org and at the door.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories