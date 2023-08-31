A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City

The event is at 7 pm on September 30th, 2023.
At 7 pm on September 30th, 2023, Opera On Tap-Kansas City will present "A Night of Spirits," a seasonal event featuring a signature cocktail, appetizers and a performance of Gian Carlo Menotti's 1946 opera The Medium. Audience members will be invited to participate in a brief ghost tour of the venue, the historic St. Mary's Episcopal Church, between the acts of the opera.
Featured performers include company veterans Joanna Ehlers as "Baba," Molly Hon as "Monica," Rachel Priest as "Mrs. Gobineau," and Roslinde Rivera as "Mrs. Nolan." Evan Julius Nelson makes his company debut as "Mr. Gobineau" and Gwendolyn DeLaney joins the company in the role of "Toby." Maestro Gregory Campbell conducts the ensemble assisted by Robert Lamar Sims on piano. Dr. Genaro Méndez makes his company debut as stage director.
