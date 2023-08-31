A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City

The event is at 7 pm on September 30th, 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44 Photo 2 Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 3 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 4 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall

A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City

A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City

At 7 pm on September 30th, 2023, Opera On Tap-Kansas City will present "A Night of Spirits," a seasonal event featuring a signature cocktail, appetizers and a performance of Gian Carlo Menotti's 1946 opera The Medium. Audience members will be invited to participate in a brief ghost tour of the venue, the historic St. Mary's Episcopal Church, between the acts of the opera.

Featured performers include company veterans Joanna Ehlers as "Baba," Molly Hon as "Monica," Rachel Priest as "Mrs. Gobineau," and Roslinde Rivera as "Mrs. Nolan." Evan Julius Nelson makes his company debut as "Mr. Gobineau" and Gwendolyn DeLaney joins the company in the role of "Toby." Maestro Gregory Campbell conducts the ensemble assisted by Robert Lamar Sims on piano. Dr. Genaro Méndez makes his company debut as stage director.

Tickets available at Eventbrite:

Click Here





RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP to Open in September At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Photo
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP to Open in September At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Get ready for an evening of suspense and intrigue as Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, THE MOUSETRAP, opens on September 8th at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Don't miss your chance to experience the longest-running play of all time before it closes.

2
A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City Photo
A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City

At 7 pm on September 30th, 2023, Opera On Tap-Kansas City will present 'A Night of Spirits,' a seasonal event featuring a signature cocktail, appetizers and a performance of Gian Carlo Menotti's 1946 opera The Medium. Audience members will be invited to participate in a brief ghost tour of the venue, the historic St. Mary's Episcopal Church, between the acts of the opera.

3
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra to Present IN THE KEY OF KC Concert Photo
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra to Present IN THE KEY OF KC Concert

Discover the upcoming In the Key of KC concert by the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. Get ready for an unforgettable night of jazz music in Kansas City. Find out the date and venue details here.

4
Charlotte Street + Mid-America Arts Alliance Reveals the 2023 Artist INC Live Kansas City Photo
Charlotte Street + Mid-America Arts Alliance Reveals the 2023 Artist INC Live Kansas City Cohort

Charlotte Street and Mid-America Arts Alliance have announced the Artist INC Live Kansas City cohort of 25 artists for Fall 2023. Artists are selected through a competitive panel process that looks at quality of work and readiness for the program. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/10-11/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago Tap Theatre 'Unleash the Beats'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/13-10/13)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Just Off Broadway Theatre (9/14-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/28-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Women of Note in Words and Song'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/13-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Doo Wop Project
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/01-3/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Session
Just Off Broadway Theatre (2/08-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Comedian Rhapsody
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Theatre Salina (11/17-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You