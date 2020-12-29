VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For MAMMA MIA! in Japan

MAMMA MIA!, presented in Japan by Shiki Theatre Company, opened at the Kanagawa Arts Center in Yokohama on 14 July 2020.

Watch a trailer for the production below!

This is the very first production of MAMMA MIA! to open in the world post COVID-19. The opening had originally been planned for 28 March 2020, but had been postponed as theatres were forced to close down across the globe. It played in Yokohama until 23 August, before moving to Fukuoka (Canal City Theatre) and then Kyoto (Kyoto Theatre).

Stringent new safety measures are in place to make the theatres safe and protect the audience, actors, musicians and crew. These include temperature checks, social distance seating, the wearing of face masks by the audience and frequent tests and health monitoring of the company and theatre staff.

Since the musical first premiered in Japan, in Tokyo in 2002, there has been a total of 3,017 performances in nine cities: Sapporo, Sendai, Shizuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Kyoto, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, and has been seen by almost 2.7 million people.