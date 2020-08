The BBC recently did a feature on Tokyo's famous Kabuki-Za Theatre, which has officially reopened.

The theatre was closed for five months due to the health crisis, but now the curtain is rising again!

Kabuki-Za is taking the proper precautions, with only 50% capacity. In addition, performers are wearing masks and sitting further apart.

Watch the full feature below!

