The Kyoto Kanze Association Resumed Performances Wearing Masks

The Kyoto Kanze Association resumed performing June 28, 2020 at the Kyoto Kanze Noh Theater in Kyoto, Japan, after a self-imposed hiatus due to the spread of the coronavirus. According to The Telegraph

The performers who sing in the show, entered the stage wearing masks. Post-performance, association President Kurouemon Katayama said: "Opinion was divided on wearing masks, even among those of us in the association. However, the safety of our audience took priority."

Noh is one of the traditional performing arts of Japan. The polished performing techniques of Noh portray highly dense emotions with limited movement. Versatile music allows for a wide range of expression and creates a tension between musicians that cannot be had in western music. The masks and costumes of Noh are sustained by the industrial arts of Japan. With few props, the Noh stage leaves this up to the imagination of the viewers, depicting an abundant world through the active participation of the audience. By viewing a Noh performance, the audience is able to experience a quintessential part of Japanese culture.

