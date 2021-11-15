SUPER ANGELS Will Be Streamed by New National Theatre, Tokyo Beginning This Month

New National Theatre, Tokyo's ground-breaking performance of New Opera with Children and an Android Super Angels , which was staged in August 2021, will be available to watch for free online from 26 November to 31 January. It is free to watch online with no registration required.

This SHIBUYA Keiichiro's opera was produced and performed as a first-ever collaborative project of three Artistic Directors of the NNTT. The cast includes the android "Alter3", the "White Hands Chorus NIPPON", an inclusive group comprised of hearing-impaired and visually-impaired children also play a key role in this opera. This well-received work brings together an android and children, professional opera singers and the New National Theatre Chorus, ballet dancers and orchestra and video and design, and invites us into a world of coexistence and technology.

Viewing Period: 26 November 2021 - 31 January 2022



Duration: 1 hour and 45 mins.

Sung in Japanese with English and Japanese surtitles



Recorded on 21 August 2021

Performed at Opera Palace, New National Theatre, Tokyo

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/news/opera/super-angels-stream-21-news.html.