Performances run February 20-23, 2021.

Feb. 17, 2021  
New National Theatre Tokyo presents The Sleeping Beauty. Performances run February 20-23, 2021.

This work is a grand ballet reworked for the opening of the National Ballet of Japan's 2014/15 Season. Combination of the choreography by Wayne EAGLING that maintains a classical style while also employing modern sensibilities, with the sophisticated, colourful costumes perfected by Toer VAN SCHAYK which echoes his former career as a dancer, and the eminently tasteful and gorgeous artistry of KAWAGUCHI Naoji. The leading dancers appear in successive solo performances, providing a sense of the ample dance talent at the National Ballet of Japan. Come and experience the true pleasure of ballet as a comprehensive art form with this classical masterpiece loved the world over as one of TCHAIKOVSKY'S three greatest works.

*The initially planned "Yoshida Miyako's Selection" was replaced by "The Sleeping Beauty". (Updated on 22 October, 2020)


New National Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

New National Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

