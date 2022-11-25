New National Theatre Announces Cast Change For DON GIOVANNI
Performances run 6-13 December.
Due to health reasons, Eleonora BURATTO has withdrawn from singing the role of Donna Anna. Myrtò PAPATANASIU will take on this role.
This popular work by Mozart relates a glorious love story involving the charming and unparalleled playboy, Don Giovanni, as well as his shocking end. This dramatic and fast-paced opera is based on the legend of Don Juan, a legendary charmer who seduces a young woman, kills her father and is taken to hell by the father's ghost, which appears in the form of a stone statue.
The story is accompanied by the devilishly charming protagonist, his endearing servant Leporello and a number of beautiful arias sung by the leading female roles, climaxing in a breathtaking confrontation with the stone statue and the final descent into hell.
This production by Grischa ASAGAROFF is set in Venice, with the lead role based on real-life 18th-century charmer, Casanova. A veteran Italian conductor Paolo OLMI returns to our podium after a decade. We welcome Italian Bass-Baritone Simone ALBERGHINI as the seductive Don Giovanni, along with Myrtò PAPATANASIU as Donna Anna, whose majestic voice has graced many notable theatres, star mezzo-soprano Serena MALFI as Donna Elvira, seasoned Mozart and baroque opera specialist Renato DOLCINI as Leporello, and Leonardo CORTELLAZZI, a tenor with a diverse repertoire, as Don Ottavio.
