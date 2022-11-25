New National Theatre Announces Cast Change For DON GIOVANNI

Due to health reasons, Eleonora BURATTO has withdrawn from singing the role of Donna Anna. Myrtò PAPATANASIU will take on this role.

This popular work by Mozart relates a glorious love story involving the charming and unparalleled playboy, Don Giovanni, as well as his shocking end. This dramatic and fast-paced opera is based on the legend of Don Juan, a legendary charmer who seduces a young woman, kills her father and is taken to hell by the father's ghost, which appears in the form of a stone statue.

The story is accompanied by the devilishly charming protagonist, his endearing servant Leporello and a number of beautiful arias sung by the leading female roles, climaxing in a breathtaking confrontation with the stone statue and the final descent into hell.

This production by Grischa ASAGAROFF is set in Venice, with the lead role based on real-life 18th-century charmer, Casanova. A veteran Italian conductor Paolo OLMI returns to our podium after a decade. We welcome Italian Bass-Baritone Simone ALBERGHINI as the seductive Don Giovanni, along with Myrtò PAPATANASIU as Donna Anna, whose majestic voice has graced many notable theatres, star mezzo-soprano Serena MALFI as Donna Elvira, seasoned Mozart and baroque opera specialist Renato DOLCINI as Leporello, and Leonardo CORTELLAZZI, a tenor with a diverse repertoire, as Don Ottavio.