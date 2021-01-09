National Ballet Of Japan's New Year Ballet to Stream For Free Online

New National Theatre, Tokyo announces that the performance of its resident company National Ballet of Japan's New Year Ballet is going to be live-streamed online on January 11 at 14:00 JST (UTC +9) for free of charge!

All performances of New Year Ballet were cancelled because a person involved in this production was infected with COVID-19 after having the regular testing.

However, other people of the team tested again and as we confirmed that they got negative, we will hold the performance without audiences.

You can access the stream via National Ballet of Japan's Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/events/160118272219168/) or our YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/le6wfqnogBs)

The programme picks up some delightful ballet pieces, including the gorgeous classical ballet "Paquita" and long-awaited revival of D. BINTLEY's "'Still Life' at the Penguin Café".

In the second part of the programme, NBJ will present "Soirée de Ballet" as a memorial for the great Japanese dancer / choreographer FUKAGAWA Hideo who passed away in September 2020. Our original pieces "Contact" by KINOSHITA Yoshito and "Campanella" by KAIKAWA Tetsuo will be on the stage of Opera Palace for the first time.

Both of the pieces were created in a project called "NBJ Choreographic Group" for nurturing new choreographers at the NBJ and were developed into the productions.

More Info: https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/news/ballet/new-year-ballet-2021-livestream.html