NNT Opera Studio Will Celebrate World Opera Day 2021 on 25 October

World Opera Day is celebrated every year on 25 October. One of three main themes of this World Opera Day 2021 is "Jobs for the next generation of talent".

Featuring the next generation of talent, OperaVision will hold an online celebration programme in the company of young singers from seven opera studios by distributing their videos. NNT Opera Studio will kick off this wonderful programme!

They will present a 40-minute video which combines the clips introducing a feature of the NNT Opera Studio, and the extracts from Domenico CIMAROSA's rare opera buffa L'impresario in angustie which staged in March 2021.



Following the presentation from Tokyo, interesting filmed performances and documentaries from Paris, London, Hannover, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Parma / Rome will be delivered to celebrate the day.

Schedule and the Participants

25 October 2021 / the stream starts at 17:00 JST

17:00 Tokyo - New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNT Opera Studio)

19:00 Paris - Opéra Comique Paris

21:00 London - Royal Opera House Covent Garden

23:00 Hannover - Staatsoper Hannover

*In the early hours of 26 Oct.

1:00 Amsterdam - Dutch National Opera

3:00 Warsaw - Polish National Opera

5:00 Parma - Teatro dell'Opera di Roma/Festival Verdi Parma

Stream on OperaVision. The full-stream remains available to watch as an archive on OperaVision's YouTube channel for six months afterwards.