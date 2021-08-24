Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE ZOMBIE GIRL Will Be Performed at Nissay Theater in 2022

The postponed production will now take place Saturday, August 20, 2022 with a new cast.

Aug. 24, 2021  
NHK Minna no Uta musical "Little Zombie Girl", which was canceled in 2020, will be staged from Saturday, August 20, 2022 with a new cast. It is an original musical that everyone from adults to children can enjoy, with all the famous songs of the popular music program NHK "Minna no Uta" scattered throughout!

A story of a small friendship between a zombie girl, Nono, who lives in a remote forest and a human boy, Shaw, who lives in the city.

Please look forward to the newly launched Nissay Theater Family Festival 2022 NHK Minna no Uta musical "Little Zombie Girl".

Learn more at https://www.nissaytheatre.or.jp/news/zombiegirl2022news210818/.



