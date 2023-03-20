Jesse of SixTONES to Star in Japan Premiere of BEETLEJUICE

Jesse of SixTONES gets strange and unusual for the Japan premiere of the Broadway musical smash hit BEETLEJUiCE, coming to Tokyo this summer!

About the Show

After the death of her mother, Lydia Deetz and her father Charles move into the home of the recently deceased Adam and Barbara Maitland, who are unknowingly being used by the charismatic demon Betelgeuse (Jesse) in order to get a living being to say his name three times. But nothing seems to go as planned, for anyone!

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 comedy horror feature of the same name with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, BEETLEJUiCE took the world by storm immediately following its 2019 Broadway opening; in no small part thanks to its original take on the story, gothic upbeat score, and reimagining of the movie's most iconic moments including "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)!"

BEETLEJUiCE opens August 4th, 2023 at Tokyo's Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre, and will continue on to Nagoya and Osaka before returning to the underworld September 27th.

Between Jesse's own comically elastic voice and the show's terrifyingly good soundtrack, BEETLEJUiCE is the ghostly haunting you've been waiting for!

Statement from Jesse (SixTONES:

"I've been in tons of shows before but I can't help being a bit nervous headlining a full-fledged Broadway musical. Add to that the fact that Beetlejuice is such an iconic role, and I really want to make sure I do both the character and these songs adequate justice. My ultimate goal is, with the rest of the cast and staff, to create something so funny it will make us laugh so hard we'll cry. I hope the audience will love it too...I can't wait to start rehearsals!"