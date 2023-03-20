Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jesse of SixTONES to Star in Japan Premiere of BEETLEJUICE

Jesse of SixTONES to Star in Japan Premiere of BEETLEJUICE

BEETLEJUiCE opens August 4th, 2023 at Tokyo’s Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre, and will continue on to Nagoya and Osaka.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Jesse of SixTONES gets strange and unusual for the Japan premiere of the Broadway musical smash hit BEETLEJUiCE, coming to Tokyo this summer!

About the Show

After the death of her mother, Lydia Deetz and her father Charles move into the home of the recently deceased Adam and Barbara Maitland, who are unknowingly being used by the charismatic demon Betelgeuse (Jesse) in order to get a living being to say his name three times. But nothing seems to go as planned, for anyone!

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 comedy horror feature of the same name with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, BEETLEJUiCE took the world by storm immediately following its 2019 Broadway opening; in no small part thanks to its original take on the story, gothic upbeat score, and reimagining of the movie's most iconic moments including "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)!"

BEETLEJUiCE opens August 4th, 2023 at Tokyo's Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre, and will continue on to Nagoya and Osaka before returning to the underworld September 27th.

Between Jesse's own comically elastic voice and the show's terrifyingly good soundtrack, BEETLEJUiCE is the ghostly haunting you've been waiting for!

Statement from Jesse (SixTONES:

"I've been in tons of shows before but I can't help being a bit nervous headlining a full-fledged Broadway musical. Add to that the fact that Beetlejuice is such an iconic role, and I really want to make sure I do both the character and these songs adequate justice. My ultimate goal is, with the rest of the cast and staff, to create something so funny it will make us laugh so hard we'll cry. I hope the audience will love it too...I can't wait to start rehearsals!"




AIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next Month Photo
AIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next Month
The great festive opera of Aida is being performed as a celebration performance for the New National Theatre Tokyo's 25th Anniversary. Franco ZEFFIRELLI's resplendent production, premiered in 1998 to commemorate the opening of the theatre, involves a dynamic stage transformation.
LES CONTES DHOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This Month Photo
LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This Month
This is Philippe ARLAUD's production of a whimsical love story. It is Jacques Offenbach's only opera, best known for its 'Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour' (known as 'Barcarolle'), other highlights including the 'Chanson de Kleinzach' sung by Hoffmann, and that ultimate showcase of coloratura soprano singing, the 'Les oiseaux dans la charmille' aria sung by Olympia.
Ambassadors and Representatives of Cultural Organizations Attended FALSTAFF in Tokyo Photo
Ambassadors and Representatives of Cultural Organizations Attended FALSTAFF in Tokyo
On the 12th of February, Ambassadors and representatives of cultural organizations attended the opera 'Falstaff'.
TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo
TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo
Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.

More Hot Stories For You


AIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next MonthAIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next Month
March 10, 2023

The great festive opera of Aida is being performed as a celebration performance for the New National Theatre Tokyo's 25th Anniversary. Franco ZEFFIRELLI's resplendent production, premiered in 1998 to commemorate the opening of the theatre, involves a dynamic stage transformation.
LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This MonthLES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This Month
March 6, 2023

This is Philippe ARLAUD's production of a whimsical love story. It is Jacques Offenbach's only opera, best known for its 'Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour' (known as 'Barcarolle'), other highlights including the 'Chanson de Kleinzach' sung by Hoffmann, and that ultimate showcase of coloratura soprano singing, the 'Les oiseaux dans la charmille' aria sung by Olympia.
Ambassadors and Representatives of Cultural Organizations Attended FALSTAFF in TokyoAmbassadors and Representatives of Cultural Organizations Attended FALSTAFF in Tokyo
February 20, 2023

On the 12th of February, Ambassadors and representatives of cultural organizations attended the opera 'Falstaff'.
TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, TokyoTANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo
February 7, 2023

Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.
NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court TheatreNEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre
February 3, 2023

'New Plays: Japan' was presented at the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.
share