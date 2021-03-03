Japan's Moonlight Mobile Theater Launches Performances Viewed Through Peepholes

A dance company in Japan has launched an innovative way to bring people back to its performances, while remaining COVID-safe, The New York Post reports.

Moonlight Mobile Theater has created a setup where patrons can sit on stools in separated cubicles around the stage, watching dancers through peepholes and letter-box slots.

"We intentionally created small holes and slots resembling mailbox slots," said Nobuyoshi Asai, the theatre's artistic director and choreographer. Asai explains that limiting the scope of viewing allows the audience to become more absorbed in the performance.

The company began these special performances in December, and all 12 peephole performances sold out, with only 30 people allowed in each audience.

While this has not been the most lucrative financially, Asai believes that the productions are still necessary.

"If we don't do it, artists will lose opportunities to dance and act," he said. "We want to propose this as a model to bring audiences back to theatres."

