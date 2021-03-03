Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Japan's Moonlight Mobile Theater Launches Performances Viewed Through Peepholes

Patrons sit in separated cubicles and watch dancers through peepholes and letter-box slots.

Mar. 3, 2021  
Japan's Moonlight Mobile Theater Launches Performances Viewed Through Peepholes

A dance company in Japan has launched an innovative way to bring people back to its performances, while remaining COVID-safe, The New York Post reports.

Moonlight Mobile Theater has created a setup where patrons can sit on stools in separated cubicles around the stage, watching dancers through peepholes and letter-box slots.

"We intentionally created small holes and slots resembling mailbox slots," said Nobuyoshi Asai, the theatre's artistic director and choreographer. Asai explains that limiting the scope of viewing allows the audience to become more absorbed in the performance.

The company began these special performances in December, and all 12 peephole performances sold out, with only 30 people allowed in each audience.

While this has not been the most lucrative financially, Asai believes that the productions are still necessary.

"If we don't do it, artists will lose opportunities to dance and act," he said. "We want to propose this as a model to bring audiences back to theatres."

Read more on The New York Post and check out a video of the new setup in action on Reuters.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca

Related Articles View More Japan Stories
Japan Society Remembers The Great East Japan Earthquake Photo

Japan Society Remembers The Great East Japan Earthquake

New National Theatre Tokyo Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Photo

New National Theatre Tokyo Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

New National Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Photo

New National Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Kabuki Performance Toki wa Ima Kikyo no Hataage Comes to the National Theatre Japan Photo

Kabuki Performance 'Toki wa Ima Kikyo no Hataage' Comes to the National Theatre Japan


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virtual St Patricks Day Parade Presented By The Park Theatre
  • Roots Of Creation to Perform Live In New Hampshire
  • The Busted Jug Band to Performs A Live In-Person Show At The Historic Theater
  • Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis Talk New Book 2034 at WRITERS IN THE LOFT