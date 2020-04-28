Japanese Kabuki Performances Streamed Free Online

Apr. 28, 2020  

A Japanese theater is providing traditional kabuki plays for free on the internet. The plays, which were scheduled to be performed in March, were cancelled due to the virus pandemic.

Kabukiza Theatre, located in Tokyo, is streaming the traditional theatre art form online. The dramas were performed without an audience.

The five plays include "Shin usuyuki monogatari," featuring Nakamura Kichiemon and Kataoka Nizaemon, and "Numazu," featuring Matsumoto Hakuo and his son Koshiro. The performances are available online through Sunday.

By making the performances available for free on the internet, the theater hopes to boost interest in kabuki.




