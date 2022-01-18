Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 Tokyo Performing Arts Festival Kicks Off This Week

pixeltracker

The festival will run from January 19th to March 29th.

Jan. 18, 2022  
2022 Tokyo Performing Arts Festival Kicks Off This Week

The 2022 Tokyo Performing Arts Festival will kick off this week.

The Metropolitan Arts Festival is a cultural project in Tokyo that allows the citizens of Tokyo to experience the performing arts and entertainment.

This year, from January 19th to March 29th, 4th year of Reiwa, there are 11 fields of orchestra, chamber music, opera, contemporary theater, ballet, contemporary dance, Japanese music, Japanese dance, Nogaku, folk entertainment, and vaudeville entertainment. Performances of various performances will be held at various venues in Tokyo.

By setting the admission fee to an affordable price or making the admission free, the purpose is to have many people in Tokyo appreciate various performing arts and entertainment, and to further popularize and promote art. increase.

Learn more at https://tomin-fes.com/index.html.


Related Articles View More Japan Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pelican Café In Lake Park To Present Rev. Dr. Tony Siders & Company in GOSPEL TO THE PELICAN
  • THE CHOIR OF MAN is 'The Ultimate Feel Good Show!'
  • The Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Opens Remarkable New Steinmetz Hall
  • SHREK THE MUSICAL Brings Ogre-the-Top Fun To The Athens Theatre