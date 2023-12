特集: 実写ゾロ【新田 真剣佑】東京コミコン 2023 グランドフィナーレ

KUNI RX: In 2018, 2022, and 2023, KUNI RX captivated audiences from over the world with acrobatic martial arts performances as the main character in 'AquaTheater' aboard one of the world's largest luxury cruise ships, Royal Caribbean International's 'Symphony of the Seas' which sails the Caribbean and European countries. Combining various acrobatics such as rhythmic gymnastics and martial arts, he has been active in stage live performances, movies, motion capture, and as an acrobatics instructor both domestically and internationally. His notable works include “WaterWorld' at Universal Studios Japan, a stunt double for “KAMEN RIDER WIZARD,' Hollywood movie 'Blade of the 47 Ronin,' and the motion capture for 'Demon Slayer.' Currently, KUNI RX is dedicated to strive to spread Japanese traditional entertainment worldwide by his unique style, blending with Japanese culture “Ninja” and his 26 years of experience.