WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Announced at FSCJ Artist Series

The FSCJ Artist Series has announced WAITRESS will play the Times-Union Center for one night only, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com.

