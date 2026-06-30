VICTOR/VICTORIA to Open Arts Collective Theatre's New Jacksonville Home

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Arts Collective Theatre has announced the opening of its inaugural production, Victor/Victoria, running July 10 through July 26, 2026, at the company's brand new theatre at 6701 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, Fla. 32216.

Based on the beloved Academy Award nominated film starring Julie Andrews by Blake Edwards and featuring music by Henry Mancini with lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Victor/Victoria tells the story of Victoria Grant, a struggling soprano who finds unexpected success by masquerading as "Count Victor Grazinski," a man performing as a female impersonator. Set against the dazzling backdrop of 1930s Paris, the musical is a joyful celebration of identity, ambition, love, and finding the courage to become who you are.

More than just the opening of a musical, Victor/Victoria marks the beginning of a new chapter for Jacksonville's performing arts community.

"This production represents years of dreaming, planning, and believing that Jacksonville deserved another home for the arts," said Lee Hamby, Founder and Managing Artistic Director of Arts Collective Theatre. "Opening our doors with Victor/Victoria feels especially meaningful because it's a story about taking risks, embracing authenticity, and discovering where you belong. That's exactly what we hope Arts Collective Theatre will become for artists and audiences alike."

Founded on the belief that community theatre should be welcoming, collaborative, and artist-centered, Arts Collective Theatre is committed to creating exceptional productions while fostering an environment where performers, designers, technicians, volunteers, and audiences feel connected.

The production features a talented cast and creative team from across Northeast Florida, bringing together seasoned performers alongside emerging artists in a celebration of collaboration and community.

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