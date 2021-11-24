Tickets On Sale Now For DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Times-Union Center

The FSCJ Artist Series announces that the Jacksonville premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will be coming to the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts on January 25th through the 30th for eight performances only. Individual tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN are ON SALE NOW by visiting FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN can be purchased by visiting FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000. Group tickets and payment plans for 10+ are available for all performances. Please contact (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.