The Island Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

May. 27, 2019  

You Can't Take It With You is a classic romantic comedy take on the timeless tale of Romeo and Juliet. The child of one crazy family has fallen in love with the child of a sane family. Can the family with visiting Russians, dancing daughter, writer/painter mothers and a grandfather set on standing up to the government get along with the ultra rich and set in their ways Kirby Family? Which family is really the insane one? Come find out May 30-Jun 2. Thursday, and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 pm. There will be no show on Friday. May 31st.



