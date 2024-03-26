ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to the Alhambra in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the beloved island tunes of Jimmy Buffett, this 2018 Broadway jukebox musical tells the tale of Tully Mars, a smooth-talking singer/bartender, who loves his laidback, no-strings-attached lifestyle, until he falls head over heels for Rachel, a career-driven environmental scientist, and his entire life turns upside down. This uplifting musical was lauded by the Hollywood Reporter as “the theatrical equivalent of sipping on a frozen drink while lying on a beach chair in the blazing sun.” Escape to Margaritaville opens at Jacksonville’s iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining on April 4 and runs through May 19.

Singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett was a pop culture icon who recorded more than 50 albums, most of which have gone gold, platinum or multi-platinum and his sold-out concert tours were annual rites of summer passage for his legions of fans, affectionately known as Parotheads. Born in the Gulf Coast town of Pascagoula, Miss., Buffett was raised in Mobile, Ala., was a fourth-generation sailor and fisherman and a frequent traveler to remote and exotic places of the world. As a best-selling author, Buffett is one of only nine writers in the history of the New York Times Bestseller List to have reached the top of both the fiction and nonfiction charts. He received two Grammy nominations, many Country Music Association Awards and induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Said Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith, “I’m so excited for this show. It’s joyful, light and fun, just like Jimmy Buffett was.” He continued, “We chose this show before he passed last year, and we’re honored to host what will be a tremendous local homage to the man and his music. We’ll all escape to his imaginary island together.”