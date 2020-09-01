The Florida Theatre President on Needing Support to Stay Afloat Amidst the Health Crisis

The theatre has gone 25 weeks with no shows.

The Florida Theatre is in need of support in order to stay afloat amidst the health crisis., Action News Jax reports. The theatre has gone 25 weeks with no shows.

"If we don't have a little support it's very likely that venues and clubs and theaters will start closing because they are going to run out of money," said the theatre's president Numa Saisselin.

The theatre is unable to reopen with current social distancing guidelines and being open at just 50% capacity. With these in place, the Theatre goes from seating 2000 down to just 487.

"487 people is just not financially Viable in round numbers we need at least 800 people to make a show financially viable," Saisselin said.

The Florida Theatre is taking part in the Red Alert initiative, lighting their venue up red on September 1, to raise public awareness that the Live Events Industry is on Red Alert for its very survival thus creating congressional pressure to act now.

Read more on Action News Jax

