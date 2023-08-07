The FSCJ Artist Series Presents STAYIN' ALIVE - ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES

STAYIN' ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin'”, and more.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Alhambra Theatre and Dining Photo 2 Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Alhambra Theatre and Dining
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens At Alhambra Theatre & Dining Photo 3 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens At Alhambra Theatre & Dining
JOHNNY CASH - The Official Concert Experience Announced At Jacksonville Center For The Per Photo 4 JOHNNY CASH - The Official Concert Experience Announced At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts 

The FSCJ Artist Series Presents STAYIN' ALIVE - ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents STAYIN' ALIVE - ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. 

STAYIN' ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin'”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin' Alive”. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke”, “Massachusetts”, “Fanny Be Tender”, “Words” and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits.


STAYIN' ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. STAYIN' ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN' ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice!

Tickets for STAYIN' ALIVE - ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES on February 15, 2024 are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.




RELATED STORIES - Jacksonville

1
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Alhambra Theatre and Dining Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Alhambra Theatre and Dining

Fiddler on the Roof premiered at Alhambra Theatre and Dining on August 4th, “ya ba diba diba diba diba diba diba dum!” The musical, which first premiered in 1964, takes place in Anatevka in 1905 just before the Russian Revolution. The musical is beautiful and a great experience for Jacksonville audiences.

2
THE CHER SHOW Comes To Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts In January 2024 Photo
THE CHER SHOW Comes To Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts In January 2024

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents THE CHER SHOW on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

3
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens At Alhambra Theatre & Dining Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens At Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Much has happened to the venerable Alhambra Theatre & Dining since Fiddler on the Roof was last produced there in February of 2003, not the least of which is an ownership change from Todd Booth to Craig Smith. But some things have stayed the same: Todd Booth is still either on stage or behind the curtain and Fiddler on the Roof is as popular as ever. 

4
JOHNNY CASH - The Official Concert Experience Announced At Jacksonville Center For The Per Photo
JOHNNY CASH - The Official Concert Experience Announced At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts 

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Jacksonville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcade Games Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/03-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Orange Park Community Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Latest No Wagering Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars Show
Lyric Theatre (8/04-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You