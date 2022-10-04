Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 04, 2022  

The DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL STARS Come to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts in November

The Django Festival All Stars, a group of renowned French jazz musicians, have wowed audiences in venues across North America including the Kennedy Center, New York's Birdland Jazz Club and Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Jazz Festival, and the Newport Jazz Festival.

The group will appear at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts for one night only, on November 8th at 8 pm.

Led by Gypsy guitar great Samson Schmitt of the legendary Schmitt musical family, the Django Festival All Stars' performances bring to mind Paris in the 1920s and 30s when 'gitane' music filled the air in the cafés, in the streets, or in the countryside. It is evocative of a romantic Paris evening, filled with lovers in the time of Montmartre and la belle époque. Yet their music, in the style of the legendary Gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, is fully that of the twenty-first century.

Reinhardt's driving, swinging style became known as hot jazz. With its roots in American popular music and reverence for Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and other American jazz greats, hot jazz continues to enjoy world-wide popularity to this day.

The brilliantly cohesive Django Festival All Stars with their unique, high-energy performances pay tribute to Reinhardt while adding their own interpretations, arrangements, and original compositions to the mix.

Along with Samson Schmitt on lead guitar, the group members are Ludovic Beier on accordion and accordina, Pierre Blanchard on violin, Antonio Licusati on bass, and Michael Harris on rhythm guitar.

The Django Festival All Stars will perform on November 8th at 8 pm and 10 pm at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts in Boca Raton. Tickets, which range in price from $36.50 to $46.50, are on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.bocablackbox.com or by phone at 561-483-9036. The Black Box Center for the Arts is located at 8221 Glades Road in Boca Raton.


