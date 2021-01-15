The Art Guild of Orange Park Presents 'Going Places' Exhibit

The Art Guild of Orange Park's exhibit "Going Places" will be on display and available to visit in the Thrasher-Horne Center Galleries from January 15 - June 4. Since 1973 the Art Guild of Orange Park has encouraged the advancement and interest of visual arts. They provide opportunities for development and enrichment of members through educational programs and workshops. Art Guild exhibits allow members to show and sell their works in many local venues like Thrasher-Horne Center.

The "Going Places" exhibit has its official debut on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year's theme for the juried art exhibit is appropriately named in honor of travel, which we've all missed doing! "Going Places" exhibit is a free, open to the public, art event. Activities during this fun-filled event will include an award ceremony, stunning local artwork for purchase, and winning artist talk-backs. This event will follow all Thrasher-Horne Center Covid-19 protocols.

Thrasher-Horne Center galleries are free and open to the public weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information on this and other events at Thrasher-Horne Center is available at THcenter.org or by calling (904)-276-6815.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.