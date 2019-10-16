THE VANDAL Comes to ABET
ABET Presents THE VANDAL by Hamish Linklater, directed by CARYL BUTTERLEY.
It is a cold night.. a woman waits at a bus stop.. and a boy walks up. That's all we can tell you about this devilish little tale for the Halloween season.
Please note, this production contains adult language!
Tickets: ONLINE: $24 adults | $14 under 18
AT DOOR: $25 adults | $15 under 18
All Beaches Experimental Theatre
544 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach
For reservations: www.abettheatre.com or call 249-7177
Photo Credit: Caryl Butterley