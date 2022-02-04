THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Times-Union Center This Weekend

The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be at Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices for select seats start at $29 and are available at fscjartistseries.org.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show will feature a full live band performing all the hits including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

Since its SELL OUT in London's West End, 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' is now the World's leading theatre show concerning Simon & Garfunkel featuring a full live band and state of the art video projection and lighting.

The easiest way to order tickets is the Official Website fscjartistseries.org. To order tickets by phone, call FSCJ Artist Series Box Office: (904) 632-5000.