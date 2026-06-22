THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, MJ LIVE, and More Set for Florida Theatre
HALLMARK(ISH), viral comic Jeff Arcuri, and more are among the Jacksonville venue's upcoming offerings.
The Florida Theatre has announced six new additions to its upcoming performance schedule, offering audiences a mix of comedy, tribute concerts, musical theater parody and cult-classic cinema.
The lineup begins with a special screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW on October 24, 2026. Hosted by Karrissa Wade and featuring special guest Dakar, the event invites audiences to celebrate the beloved cult classic with an evening of music, audience participation and the film's signature "Time Warp."
Holiday entertainment arrives on November 27 with Hallmark(ish): The Unofficial Parody Musical. The comedy musical spoofs the familiar tropes of holiday television movies, following an ambitious executive who returns to her hometown to save Christmas while navigating romance, corporate drama, a cookie contest conspiracy and other seasonal chaos.
Music fans can look forward to MJ LIVE: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert on February 13, 2027. The long-running tribute production recreates the music and Stage Presence of the King of Pop, featuring performances of hits including "Billie Jean," "Beat It" and "Bad."
Just days later, Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees will take the stage on February 17, 2027. The tribute act celebrates the music of the Bee Gees with performances of songs including "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin'," "How Deep Is Your Love," "You Should Be Dancing" and the group's signature hit, "Stayin' Alive."
On March 3, 2027, Las Vegas entertainer Terry Fator will bring his new touring production, Pure Imagination: Once Upon a Voice, to the Florida Theatre. The 90-minute show combines ventriloquism, celebrity impressions and comedy, showcasing the talents that made Fator one of the most successful headliners on the Las Vegas Strip.
The series concludes on April 9, 2027, with comedian Jeff Arcuri's "The Road Trip" Tour. Known for his quick-witted crowd work and improvisational style, Arcuri has become one of stand-up comedy's fastest-rising performers. He previously appeared at the Florida Theatre in 2025 and has since continued to expand his national profile through television appearances and his upcoming Netflix comedy special, Nice To Meet You.
Performance Schedule
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
With Special Guest Dakar
Hosted by Karrissa Wade
Saturday, October 24, 2026
8:00 p.m.
Hallmark(ish): The Unofficial Parody Musical
Friday, November 27, 2026
8:00 p.m.
MJ LIVE: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert
Saturday, February 13, 2027
7:30 p.m.
Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
Wednesday, February 17, 2027
7:30 p.m.
Terry Fator: Pure Imagination – Once Upon a Voice
Wednesday, March 3, 2027
7:30 p.m.
Jeff Arcuri: "The Road Trip" Tour
Friday, April 9, 2027
7:00 p.m.
All performances will take place at the Florida Theatre.
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