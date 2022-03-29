THE REVOLUTIONISTS Comes to The Hippodrome Theatre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The Hippodrome Theatre is proud to bring The Revolutionist by Lauren Gunderson to the stage as part of our 49th Season, Back In the Spotlight.

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. When you put former queen Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges, and Caribbean spy and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle in a room together, literally ANYTHING can happen.

This darkly sophisticated comedy dances on the guillotine blade's edge between violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world and the conscience of a society undergoing an upheaval.

It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection...that ends in a song and a scaffold.

"THE REVOLUTIONISTS resembles a blindingly scintillating gem-like puzzle...By turns it is drolly funny and affectingly poignant, then doubles back to satirical farce, then ends by bringing into stark relief the social commentary that it has been nurturing all night." -FloridaTheaterOnStage.com.

The Revolutionists is on Mainstage April 29 - May 15.

Previews: April 27-28

Opening Night: Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. | Thursdays at 7 p.m. | Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sundays at 2 p.m.

Special Dates for The Revolutionist

May 8 after the 2pm show: Talkback with the actors

Tickets on sale now at www.thehipp.org or at the Hippodrome Box Office.

Call (352) 375-4477or visit 25 SE 2nd place, Gainesville, FL 32601.

More Information here

https://thehipp.org/the-revolutionists/